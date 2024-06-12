My MIL Didn’t Want My Mom at My Wedding So I Had to Exclude Her

Weddings are usually a source of joy, but they can also bring unexpected conflicts, often involving mothers-in-law. Recently, a newlywed named Lara turned to Bright Side for support and guidance after a deeply distressing incident occurred during her wedding. Her MIL didn't want her mom to attend, forcing Lara to exclude her own mother from the celebration.

The letter she sent us:

Thank you, Lara, for sharing your touching story with us. In response, we've crafted four pieces of advice, aiming to offer guidance and support as you navigate this challenging time.



Express your regret to your Mama

Lara, start by openly and sincerely expressing your regret to Mama Clara. Give her some time to feel ready to respond to your calls. When she does, ask to visit her or take her out, showing your genuine desire to mend your relationship and seek forgiveness. Small gestures like sending letters or thoughtful gifts can also show your commitment to reconnecting and rebuilding trust. Remember, healing takes time and patience. With consistent effort and communication, you can mend your relationship and strengthen your bond with your birth mom.

Share your feelings with your husband

First and foremost, focus on your own happiness and being true to yourself, even if it means having tough conversations with your husband and mother-in-law. Talk openly with your husband about how you feel and your concerns about Clara’s role in your life. It’s important to stand up for your happiness because being true to yourself will bring you more fulfillment and peace of mind.

Try to build better relationships between both sides

Encouraging open dialogue and empathy between your mother-in-law and Mama Clara is key to resolving conflicts and building a supportive family environment. Invite your husband to help mediate a conversation that focuses on mutual respect and acceptance. Remember, love is boundless, and true family embraces diversity and inclusivity. By striving for understanding and acceptance, you can create a more harmonious and inclusive family dynamic.

Create new traditions

Plan another special event to celebrate with Mama Clara. This can help heal wounds and rebuild connections. A family dinner, small party, or a fun day out together can create new, positive memories. By including and honoring her, you show your commitment to maintaining a loving and inclusive family. Also, work on creating new traditions and events that include both sides of the family, promoting inclusivity and fostering stronger bonds moving forward.