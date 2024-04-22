12 People Share a Family Dark Secret They Found Years Later
day ago
While certain mysteries remain shrouded, others linger in the shadows, awaiting their time to emerge, be it years or decades hence. Unveiling clandestine revelations about kinfolk or confidants may initially stir discomfort or trepidation, yet it serves as a beacon illuminating our truth. This newfound lucidity empowers us to forge an authentic self-concept, paving the path to embrace tomorrow’s journey with renewed confidence.
- My parents took me to Disneyland for my 7th birthday. I recall landing, going to the park, and having a great first day or two. Then my parents had to step out and take a bunch of phone calls. They sounded very stressed. They kept telling me nothing happened and everything was okay. Eventually, we flew home, and surprise! We took an extra couple of days to go to a big waterpark away from home. I fondly remember this birthday and eventually forgot about any of the weirdness.
Maybe 10 years later, my parents finally told me what happened. My uncle, my dad’s brother, tried to kill himself on my 7th birthday. He shot himself in the stomach with a rifle. He was poor, addicted to drugs, had no work, etc. He felt depressed because my dad had the life he always wanted, so he tried to kill himself.
He ended up surviving. My parents took me to the waterpark so that we didn’t have to come home to him leaving the hospital. By not telling me, my parents let me keep my birthday as my day, not the day my uncle tried to die. Knowing how a 7-year-old’s brain works, I probably would’ve thought I had something to do with it. © No-Ice-9612 / Reddit
- My dad took me out for a walk when I was in middle school to tell me that I have a half-brother in Japan with a similar name and birthday to mine. We share the same dad but have different moms. My brother has known about me his whole life, as a sister who lives in the States, but I only found out about his existence on that day. © No_Yogurt6517 / Reddit
- My grandma didn’t lose her leg to cancer, she lost it because she got injured helping my grandpa fix the roof, and my grandpa was too cheap to have it fixed properly so he told the doctor to cut it off. Then he beat the crap out of her for life. © Aggressive-Bat-4000 / Reddit
- I discovered that my grandmother probably trapped my grandfather into marriage by lying about being pregnant. This deception cost him an appointment to the Naval Academy and caused significant disruption within that side of the family for a generation. While she was a pretty good grandma, it seems she was a poor wife and mother. © 75footubi / Reddit
- I found out when I was about 32 that apparently in 1973 my dad had a daughter he never knew existed. I found out because he texted that to me while I was working, after finding out about it himself about 1 week earlier. She was in her late 40s by that point, I think.
What’s sort of tragic is all this time we thought I was my dad’s only kid, and he always wanted a daughter but never got one due to marriages ending. He would have loved this girl. His daughter was the result of a one-night stand with a girl he never talked to again, and according to his daughter, the mother had a mental breakdown not long after giving birth and never really had custody of the daughter anyway. © ManicDigressive / Reddit
- My brother discovered we had a sister because he was hitting on a girl at the bar and they got to talking about their parents. Turns out we have the same dad. He threatens to kill me whenever I bring it up. © Drewskeez-e / Reddit
- I found out when I was in my early 30’s that my mom hadn’t only had 4 kids, but actually 6 but gave 2 up for adoption before I was born. Also, I was the last baby she had with some rando before she married my stepdad and she had intended to give me up for adoption, as well.
© Pandora1685 / Reddit
- My grandad had 2 wives, and my dad had 10 other half-siblings he had no idea about. I was told my dad was the only child all my life. It turns out my grandad married my grandma while having a wife and 9 kids. He had my dad with my grandma and one more with his other wife. © thetwinsll / Reddit
- So turns out my mother was engaged to a guy. He went on a long family holiday to Europe. When he got back, my mum was with his best friend ... my father. © Orlando_the_Cat / Reddit
- I’m 56, and I just found out that my older sister got pregnant when I was about ten. My parents sent her to some sort of facility for her to have the child, and it was then put up for adoption. I had no idea.
One day, I confided in my older brother, expressing concern about something bad that must have happened to her at some point because of the way she acted. That’s when he told me the story. © hoosierhiver / Reddit
- When I was 3, my mom and her mother took a month-long vacation together. That was the only trip they ever took just by themselves. They told everyone they had been to Spain but didn’t bring back photos or tell stories. Dad’s parents looked after me in the meantime.
She never showed me a passport stamp. For all I know, she never even had a passport. Once, Mom let it slip and said she never traveled overseas in her life. «There’s that month in Spain,» I replied. She fell silent. Apparently, she hoped I’d forgotten.
Nothing made sense until years later when I realized her trip to Spain took place shortly before abortion was legalized where we were living. Mom, Dad, and I had been living in a one-bedroom apartment at the time. Mom and Grandma probably decided she couldn’t afford a second child. Dad never guessed a thing. © doublestitch / Reddit
- The reason my grandpa didn’t like my uncle was that my grandma had him with another man. The whole scandal was that she cheated on him, they got divorced, but they were still intimate. She was also involved with another man.
For a time, they didn’t know if he was my grandpa’s son or not. My grandpa decided he just didn’t belong to him, so they were never able to be in the same room. © EmotionalMycologist9 / Reddit
Some truths possess the ability to profoundly alter lives, as shared by individuals who unravel profound realizations that change their lives in a second. These revelations underscore the transformative power of self-discovery.
Preview photo credit cottonbro studio / Pexels, doublestitch / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Related Reads
I Refused to Attend My Son’s Wedding And Instead Spent the Day With His Ex-Wife
Family & kids
4 months ago
I Told My MIL To Get Out After Seeing What She Did to Our House
People
5 months ago
10+ People Whose Raw Moments of Honesty Ended Their Relationship
Relationships
5 months ago
Meg Ryan, 62, Is Praised for Finally Looking Her Age As She Stuns in Her Latest Appearance
People
month ago
A Little Girl Was Called a ’Monster’ Because of Her Birthmark, Until Her Mom Brought Back Her Sweet Smile
People
8 months ago
19 Comics That Can Make Any Woman Laugh but Never Admit to Certain Behavior
Art
3 years ago
Miley Cyrus Raises Eyebrows as She Wears a Naked Dress Made Only of Safety Pins at the 2024 Grammys
People
2 months ago
“She Needs to Leave Her Face Alone,” Lady Gaga’s Latest Appearance Sparks Controversy
People
4 months ago
A Girl Born Without Nose, Who Was Called “Voldemort”, Proved Everyone Is Beautiful in Their Own Way
Family & kids
5 months ago
What 14 Celebrities That Appeared on “The Most Beautiful People” List Look Like Now
People
year ago
I Was So Ugly Until I Spent $30K to Get a New Face
People
6 months ago
«Looks 65,» Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Figure in a Fitted Dress, Sparks Controversy
People
month ago