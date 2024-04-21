12 People Shared the Biggest Mysteries in Their Life That Will Likely Never Be Solved

People often feel comfortable sharing their most personal thoughts online. They sometimes even look for answers to the biggest mysteries in their lives. From unexplained phenomena to shocking encounters, these mysteries weigh heavily on the minds of those who have experienced them, and they vent online as a way to put their mind at ease after years of wondering what happened.

  • My childhood home in Utah was right behind a farm with regular farm things: horses, chickens, goats, etc. One day, a peacock shows up out of nowhere and makes the farm and our backyard his own home. He cries and cries for weeks.
    Later, a peahen shows up. They have babies, the babies have babies, loads of peafowl all over. They became part of my everyday life. My chores were to feed the peafowl our cat food, and scrape their poop off the deck every day. This goes on for around 8 years.
    Then, just as suddenly as Peter (the peacock) and Petra (the peahen) appeared, they all disappeared. No one in the neighborhood had any idea where they came from or where they went. © friesandburritos / Reddit
  • I worked at the public library. I scanned a guy’s library card, then went to hand it back to him. He saw me start to hand it to him. Our hands were about a foot apart.
    Then suddenly the card was gone. It never made it into his hand. We were both totally confused, I looked under the computer, desk in weird cracks but never found it.
    I still think about it. © JeremyDHernandez / Reddit
  • Fiancé and I come back to our apartment after being away all day. Get in, drop bags off, I walk in the kitchen and there on my counter was a picture of a black girl. It was like a senior portrait with the name «Brandy» on it.
    My fiancé and I are white, and we don’t know anyone named Brandy. I remember unlocking the door, so I know the door was locked and nothing else seemed out of sorts. Just a wallet-sized photo. So naturally, I framed it and now Brandy is an unofficial member of our family.
    Brandy, if you are out there, we love you. Come visit. © sunshinepupperz / Reddit
  • I was traveling in Italy when two American girls came up to me and started talking excitedly about how they couldn’t believe they’d run into me in Rome and wanted to know how my trip had been going, but I had no idea who either of them were. And if you’re thinking it’s a prank, they knew specific things about my life and my travels that only someone who knew me would have known. I still have no idea who they were. © schnit123 / Reddit
  • My mother died about 12 years ago. At the funeral home, we received a lovely bouquet of flowers with a card from the band The Red Hot Chili Peppers that said, «We are saddened to hear of Renate’s passing.»
    We are a humble family from southern Indiana. There is zero chance she ever had any contact with those boys. Is this something they just randomly do? They would have loved her, though. She was the warmest person you could ever hope to know. © iualumni12 / Reddit
  • In 2015 I was working on some assignments at home at like 9 am. I was sitting at the desk in the living room, doing my work on the computer. I could see directly into my housemate’s room from the desk, but since he was asleep, the door was shut. The door was slightly raised off the ground so you could see if there’s anyone standing behind it (or their feet anyway).
    Suddenly the door starts shaking and rattling as if someone is trying to demolish it. There’s no one behind it. I’m just looking at it with my mouth agape and then, a few terrifying minutes later, my roommate opens the door and asks me, «Dude, what are you doing?»
    So I go, «It wasn’t me, I’m sat over here» and we both are bewildered to this day. © m***edunker / Reddit
  • The time I woke up on top of my refrigerator.
    I don’t remember exactly how old I was, sometime in my early teens, but it’s exactly what I said; I woke up on top of my refrigerator. I had been sleeping up there curled up like a cat, and to this day I have no idea how I got up there.
    There was nobody home at the time who would/could have put me up there while I was sleeping, and there’s no way I could’ve climbed up there unassisted. But there were no chairs or stools or anything around the fridge I could’ve used to climb up, and I obviously couldn’t have used one and put it back while I was still up there. I also had no prior history of sleepwalking whatsoever, and to my knowledge I’ve never sleepwalked again since.
    To this day, I have absolutely no idea what happened, and it still bugs me. © MrKittySavesTheWorld / Reddit
  • Husband went out with some friends. I went to lay down upstairs, took all four dogs with me, closed the bedroom door. About an hour later, I’m still scrolling online and hear the front door open. The dogs start going crazy. I hear keys hit the table, heavy footsteps walking up the stairs. The dogs are getting excited, whining, tails wagging, pawing at the door. The footsteps come down the hallway and toward our bedroom door, then stop. I wait a few minutes, and he still hasn’t come in the bedroom.
    All four dogs sitting, staring at the door, tails wagging. I call out, «Hey! What are you doing? The door’s unlocked.» No reply. I yell again, «Hey, door’s open!» Nothing. I open the bedroom door and the dogs take off through the house, running up and down the stairs. So I go back to the bed to grab my phone and call. I’m thinking maybe he left something in the car and stepped back out to get it.
    I call his cell, he picks up, and I immediately hear the background noise of a bar: music and talking. My heart sank. I knew there was no way in 2 minutes he made it from home to the bar. I call the dogs, run back in the room and tell him what happened. He rushes home, checks the house and nothing.
    I don’t know who came to visit me that night. I was wide awake, and the dogs reacting at the exact times I heard the door open/keys/footsteps only confirms to me that I didn’t imagine it. © ska_dadddle / Reddit
  • One day I woke up and my Rolex watch was gone from my bedside table. I was gutted, to say the least, as it had enormous sentimental value. I searched the house hi and lo, nothing.
    About 10 months later, I went to put some redundant boxes on a shelf that required a ladder and a steady person to foot it. Bear in mind this was a Victorian House with high shelves and these we had NEVER used or could see on. My Rolex was there, and it was still running and on time.
    It still freaks me out and still freaks out my partner. © ps***owhippet / Reddit
  • I was traveling in the US. I arrive in Austin, meet an African girl named Wendy and spend a little time with her, nice but nothing special between us. She leaves and a couple days later it’s time to go for me.
    I take the train to Denver, end up getting stuck, delayed a day or two. I miss my transfer and end up in Chicago. Get off the train, and there is Wendy, in the Windy City, walking right by at that instant. There were a lot of serendipitous moments during that trip, so I’m perplexed but not surprised. © havebeenfloated / Reddit
  • Back in 2004, I worked with a rapturously beautiful girl who, one night while we were on a break together, just poured her heart out to me about how hard life was coming down on her. She was a single mom trying to make ends meet. Anyway, I get up to go back to work, but before I leave, I offer her a hug. She stands up and hugs me for like 30 seconds. It’s the tightest anyone has ever hugged me in my life.
    A couple months later, I find myself moving halfway across the country for a career change that ends up not working out. About 6 months after that, I move back and get my old job back. To my delight, she is still at work, so I go in for my first day back with butterflies. Come to find out she had 4 days of work left before she was moving on to become a nurse.
    In some sense, it’s almost like she did to me exactly what I did to her. Left the other in favor of a career. I’ll always wonder if she felt as strongly for me as I did for her. I never really got the chance to tell her, maybe I should have. © NintendoCapri5un / Reddit
  • It was the end of school and was walking home. When I arrived home and opened the door, to my left were about 100 dead bees on the floor. All of my windows were closed, there were no holes or anything in the walls and ceilings, and we even had a guy come in to check for a nest, but there was nothing but a pile of mysterious dead bees. It still confuses me today on how they got there and why they were dead. © 5awb0nes / Reddit

Others have even more eerie mysteries of their own. The people here have recounted unsettling stories of inexplicable events that have left them feeling uneasy. Seeking resolution, they turned to social media in hopes of unraveling the enigmatic puzzles that have haunted them.

Preview photo credit NintendoCapri5un / Reddit

