18 Touching Family Stories That Can Warm Your Heart
In the race for success and in the flow of endless news, we sometimes forget about family, where we are loved and always welcome. Family is when dad’s joke can dispel the clouds and mom’s warm embrace replaces a thousand words. These simple moments hide happiness.
We are sure that kindness makes any family stronger. Here are a few stories that will make you want to call your loved ones and tell them how much you love them.
- Walked around the shopping mall with my 6-year-old daughter, looking for clothes. I liked a designer white T-shirt with painted flowers. But the price tag was whopping. I sighed and left.
And the next day, I caught my daughter doing something interesting: she was drawing flowers on my white T-shirt with felt-tip pens. It was so sweet and touching. After all, I didn’t even say out loud that I liked that T-shirt. I didn’t scold my daughter for this, but praised her for her kindness.
The same day I bought several white T-shirts for us and special paints for fabric. We did creative work together. We made very cute and funny T-shirts, even my husband liked them. I hope my child will keep kindness in her heart forever, and I will remember these touching moments of her childhood! © Mamdarinka / VK
- A year ago, we bought a decorative rabbit with my boyfriend. The animal is super cute. He lives with us like a cat — without a cage or enclosure. In the room, there is a corner in which the rabbit ate, slept and went to the toilet. That’s how it was until recently.
Now this fluff lies on our bed all day long. He only rents it out to us at night. And we love him so much that we only smile when he lies like a star there, and we never take him away from there until he leaves on his own. © Caramel / VK
- When my nephew was 14, he ran away from home for the umpteenth time, and his mother, in utter frustration, said she never wanted to see him again. I took him in and raised him as my own among my own 4 kids.
Almost 40 years later, all grown up and educated, having raised his children, he offered my husband and me a 3-bedroom house to live in as long as we each lived... He’d pay for twice a month housekeeping and once a year landscaping. What’s ironic is that he’s an attorney-at-law! © Terry Simpson / Quora
- A friend shared a story yesterday, and I’m sharing it with you. It’s times like this that you realize who truly loves you.
“Walking home in the pouring rain after work and school, tired and wet. My new sneakers are soaked through, my mood is low. I come home and see that my old sneakers stand clean, even shining! I couldn’t even believe my eyes!
And then I hear someone humming in the kitchen. I look in and there’s my dad. And then I see that he brought me a hot dinner, and was now shining my shoes. He’s sitting there with a brush, shining shoes, so happy, he doesn’t notice me.
It made me feel so warm. Love is shown in such things.” © Vyacheslav Mishin / VK
- My friends are amazed with my son. At the age of 12, he takes care of himself in everyday life: he changes his clothes on time, washes himself, folds clean clothes, easily cooks 3 egg dishes, can boil porridge in the microwave or boil potatoes, beetroot, sausages.
He can start the stove and make a fire, hang a framed photo on the wall in different ways, fix a chair and transplant flowers.
Recently, we changed the floor on the veranda — he measured the boards and cut them himself with an electric jigsaw. He didn’t make a mistake in the measurements. And at school, he goes to dancing classes.
Everyone who knows him is shocked. And I just do everything with him, I don’t push him or force him. He’s bored alone, so he comes to help. I bring him up, teach him everything I know. © Overheard / Ideer
- This morning I heard my parents talking. Mom was telling Dad that they should take care of themselves, because they don’t know whether my brother and I will support them in the future or not.
But the thing is, I really want to help my family, I want to build them a house and show them the world, because they have never traveled. I’ll make sure they never think that their kids won’t bring them a glass of water! © Overheard / Ideer
- I have a one-and-only nephew who I always try to find cool and interesting gifts for. Last time, I got him his first comic book.
The kid was delighted and during the evening, while I was chatting with his parents, he read it all and came to demand the continuation. And I was somehow confused, to be honest, I was not even aware if there was a sequel, and said that he should make it himself.
The next day, I received comics from my sister, which were drawn by my nephew. I found something to occupy the child with, and I was amazed that today’s children are so smart and talented. © Chamber 6 / VK
- I love to draw, but when I was on maternity leave, I had no time for it at all. I thought I would put the baby to bed and draw, but by the evening I was so tired that I just fell asleep. Recently, I shared this with my husband.
The very next day, he went to work an hour earlier and came home earlier. He took the baby, and I took out my favorite paints, brushes and canvas. And I painted with such pleasure that for the next 24 hours I felt the happiest person in the world. My husband promised to do this more often, and I am very grateful to him for that. © Mamdarinka / VK
- I am the youngest in the family, I have 2 older sisters. All of us were called chickens by my dad.
When we were little, we always waited for him from work — he always brought something tasty. He would come with gifts and say, “Chick-chick-chick, where are my chickens? I’ve brought some goodies!”
Now we’re not chickens anymore, we’re seagulls. Or vultures. As soon as he comes home from work, we’re running for the goodies. We’re in our twenties. © Chamber 6 / VK
- My sister and I have a similar voice. If one of us talks on the phone, the other person doesn’t immediately realize who they’re talking to.
My sister’s husband offended her, and she’s visiting us. He calls, and I pick up the phone and begin to berate him. He’s shocked, my sister usually keeps quiet and agrees with him, but here he got a rebuff.
She left and later told me, “My husband’s changed, what happened?! He’s become affectionate, helps me around the house!” Now I’m thinking whether to tell her that it was me who got involved, or to wait until they sort it out themselves. © Overheard / Ideer
- I was 11. After the party, we had half a cake left at home. The next morning my younger brother and I woke up before everyone else, made tea and ate it all up.
In the evening, when my parents came home from work, my dad took a piece of cake from the top shelf of the fridge and said to my mom, “I knew the kids would eat it all, so I hid a piece for you.” That act remains exemplary to me. That’s the way you show love. © Chamber 6 / VK
- I love to bake. Both my husband and children always eat my pastries with appetite.
Recently I noticed that my husband started taking not 2-3, but about 10 muffins to work. Not a piece, but half of a whole cake. I asked what was the matter, and he just invited me to his office and introduced me to his coworkers.
And there were 2 skinny guys, twin brothers. Very nice and friendly. After the meeting, my husband told me that the guys were 19, they were from orphanage, no relatives.
Once he shared some pastries with them, the guys were delighted. And now the husband always takes goodies for these guys as well. My husband once again reminded me of what a kind heart he has. © Chamber 6 / VK
- The son brought home a baby owl. A real owl that he found in the yard! There are woods near us — the little guy must have hurt himself and accidentally ended up in the yard.
Tonight we are taking him to the vet, because although he looks good and has eaten fish and fruit, for some reason he can’t fly. I want to cure him and let him go, but my son has already fantasized that he is now like Harry Potter. Named the bird Hedwig and plans to receive his letter from Hogwarts in 2 months.
I have a feeling we won’t say goodbye to the owl that easily. © Ward 6 / VK
- We are friends with my mother-in-law. She is a very stylish woman who loves to look and dress beautifully. Recently my husband and I invited her to a restaurant with us, she came in some weird dress and with a scarf on her head.
We were shocked, “What happened?” And she was like, “I thought I’d dress modestly so you’d look normal next to me in your jeans.” And she started laughing. © Mamdarinka / VK
- I have 3 sisters, I am the youngest. All of us went through our teenage years. My mom fought terribly with my sisters when they were teenagers — tears, tantrums, ruined nerves. And when I was a teenager, my mom realized that nothing helps like love and support.
When I was hysterical, she would just come over and give me a big hug, kiss me and tell me she loved me. It took the anger away instantly. I am grateful to her for that. She always listened to my teenage ramblings and helped me. I love her. © Overheard / Ideer
- We recently had 4 kittens dropped off at our doorstep. The poor things were freezing in a cardboard box, people didn’t care, but not my grandmother. She first wanted to give them to us, but we have 2 cats and a dog. They are very jealous, would not accept the babies.
So, my grandmother insulated the box, started feeding the kittens and looking for new owners. 3 of them were adopted, but the fourth one was a bit of a struggle. Grandma spent a week going to the market with him and offering him to people. And managed to find a family for the fluffy one!
It amazes me that some people are so cruel and others are so kind. © Chamber 6 / VK
- When I come home in the winter with frozen thighs, I yell, “Sandwich!” My parents stop doing what they’re doing, lie down on the bed under a blanket, I snuggle between them, and they warm me on both sides. I’m 19. © Overheard / Ideer
- I put my son in boxing classes. I thought, they’ll teach him to be strong, to stand up for himself. A month goes by, the coach calls.
His voice is a bit embarrassed. He says, “Your son is a wonderful guy, very clever, grasps everything quickly, but there is one problem... He refuses to participate in sparring.” I immediately tensed up, asking what’s wrong.
And then the coach says, “He’s not fighting. He’s trying to talk. He starts explaining to his opponent that all conflicts can be solved with words, that fighting is a primitive way of interaction, and in general, let’s discuss everything calmly.”
Of course. What else could I expect if his father is exactly like this — smart and with his head in the clouds? © Mamdarinka / VK
