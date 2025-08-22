I Refuse to Agree to the Open Marriage My Husband Suddenly Wants, I’m a Wife, Not a Part of a Harem

The woman shared, “Ever since that night, I have the biggest ick anytime I see him. He keeps trying to backtrack, but I know he meant what he said about wanting to be polyamorous. It’s not so much that he brought it up, it’s the two other asks after I already said I would never be comfortable with it. It’s like that didn’t matter to him, he thought he could convince me and it makes me feel awful. What else is he going to pressure me about if I say no? And if he already wants to sleep with someone else, how can I ever trust him not do it behind my back?

I’m still sleeping in the guest room and I’m thinking of just asking for a divorce now when it would be simpler to divide everything up and go our separate ways instead of waiting until years down the line when I get my heart broken.



He could go do whatever he wants and I could find someone who just wants a good solid monogamous relationship with me. The idea is killing me, but I feel like it’s going to hurt now no matter what I do. While I do still love him, I don’t think I can ever unhear and unsee my husband asking me for an open relationship and the idea of him touching me makes me feel ill. He’s upset and frustrated that I’m ‘punishing’ him for asking a question, but I honestly don’t know what he expected to happen.”