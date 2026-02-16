I Refused to Be Underpaid at Work — Then My Boss Revealed His Secret Plan

He closed the door and asked if I trusted him enough to hear something off the record. There had been executive discussions about restructuring. Layoffs were coming. My department was on the list. He knew he would not be able to protect everyone. He had seen the early drafts. “You were too loyal,” he said. “I knew you wouldn’t leave unless I made you.” Calling me replaceable was not what he believed. It was the only way he knew to push me to start looking. He admitted it was cruel. He said if he had warned me directly, it could have jeopardized his position. So he gambled that hurting my pride would save my job — just not at this company.