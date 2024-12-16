I Took a Married Man Away From His Family, Now His Wife Called Me With a Bone-Chilling Offer

Rachel, a 34-year-old reader, recently shared her dramatic story with us in a heartfelt letter. She knowingly entered into a relationship with a married man who had two children, leading to the breakdown of his family. Now, pregnant with his child, Rachel expected him to make a decisive move and divorce his wife. She hoped to legitimize their relationship, believing deeply in the love they shared. But instead, she received an unexpected and unsettling call from his wife, throwing Rachel’s life into a state of turmoil and leaving her facing a difficult dilemma.

Rachel shared her epic story with us.

Rachel, 34, recently sent a heartfelt letter to our editorial team, sounding like a genuine cry for help. She believes she deserves happiness and love, but her optimistic hopes have been shaken by unexpected realities, leaving her feeling lost and unsure of what to do next. Rachel asked us to share her story, hoping that others might offer advice without judgment, and help her find a way forward in her difficult situation. She began her letter by saying, “Hi, Bright Side! I never imagined I’d end up as the mistress of a married man. I grew up in a family with strong moral values, and the thought of being responsible for breaking up someone’s family is incredibly hard for me. But what’s done is done—I did have an affair with a married man, and he wasn’t divorced when we first met. The day I met Kevin, the man I now consider my partner, turned my life upside down. Now, I find myself at a crossroads, unsure of what to do, and I desperately need guidance and support.”

Rachel had an affair with her new colleague, Kevin.

Rachel goes on with her story, saying, "My new coworker, Kevin, is married with 2 kids. We became lovers shortly after we met for the 1st time. He told me he loved me and call his wife of 15 years very bad, offensive names. He described her as ugly, ignorant, and selfish, saying he couldn’t stand her anymore. I’m pregnant with his child now. Last night, his wife called me. To my shock, she appeared to be a very wise and well-mannered woman. She knew everything about me: my name, my age, she knew where I lived, and she knew I was 4 months pregnant with her husband’s baby. Andrea, Kevin’s wife, appeared to be a very moderate and wise woman.



“When she called, she didn’t accuse me of anything. She simply introduced herself and said she knew everything about me, leaving me stunned and struggling to process the shock of such an unexpected call.” “Then, she asked if we could meet at a nearby café, saying there was something important we needed to discuss and that she had a proposal I might find interesting. In that moment, I didn’t refuse, and now I regret it deeply. Looking back, I realize I should have called Kevin and insisted he finally resolve things with his soon-to-be ex-wife. But instead, I agreed to meet Andrea, and that decision is something I regret even more now.”

Rachel received a very strange offer from Kevin’s wife.

Rachel continues her story, saying, “Andrea asked me to keep our meeting a secret from Kevin. She warned that he would definitely try to stop me from going, but she insisted there was something important I needed to hear. That’s why she urged me to make sure our meeting happened.” “I didn’t mention a word to Kevin. Instead, I told him I had a lunch planned with a friend in the city. It was incredibly difficult to stay calm and keep my voice steady, so he wouldn’t suspect anything. When I arrived at the café, I recognized Andrea instantly, even though we had never met before. She wasn’t at all what I expected—she was stunning, radiating confidence and a sense of calm.” “Andrea wasn’t alone. She brought her and Kevin’s children with her. Sarah, 17, and Olaf, 14, were sitting with their mother, waiting for me as if I were a family friend and not their father’s pregnant mistress. Andrea introduced me to them, saying, ’This is Rachel, your dad’s mistress,’ and, strangely, the kids didn’t seem fazed by the introduction. It was surreal, nothing like I had anticipated.” “Then, Andrea got straight to the point. She said, ’Alright, Rachel, let’s not beat around the bush. I’m well aware of my husband’s affairs—there have been many. I’ve come to accept them, as long as no children were involved. But your situation is different, which is why I wanted to meet. I have an offer for you, and I ask that you don’t dismiss it immediately. Take some time to think it over.’”

The shocking offer made Rachel feel ill at ease.

Rachel continued, “Andrea revealed that she and Kevin had actually divorced three months ago—something I had no idea about. She explained that, since I’m pregnant and expecting soon, she wanted her children to have a relationship with their future sibling, and for my child to know their older siblings. It all felt so strange to me.” “At first, I couldn’t believe she was sincere. If I were in her position, I don’t think I’d ever make such a suggestion if my husband had fathered a child with someone else. Plus, Kevin’s kids are teenagers, and I was almost certain they wouldn’t want anything to do with the baby or with me—the woman their father had an affair with. It just didn’t make sense.” “But then, something unexpected happened. Kevin’s kids spoke up. Sarah said she already felt love for her unborn sibling and that she wanted to be the best big sister, ready to spoil the baby from day one. Olaf, Kevin’s son, was equally enthusiastic. I could see genuine excitement in his eyes about the idea of having a younger sibling.” “I left that meeting feeling completely torn. I haven’t told Kevin about it yet, and I have no idea how to move forward with our relationship. I didn’t even know he was already divorced, and now Andrea and his kids have complicated things further with their unexpected warmth towards my future child. I don’t know what to do or how to handle any of this.”