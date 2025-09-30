My Coworker Saw My Posts Online—Now HR Is Calling Me In

“So I post memes and little vents on my private socials — nothing with names, just ‘ugh, my boss dumped last-minute work on me again.’ Thought it was harmless.

Turns out a coworker snitched and sent screenshots to HR. I get dragged into a meeting, sweating bullets. HR didn’t fire me, but they said two things: 1) they’re opening an investigation into my boss’s behavior because apparently I’m not the only one complaining, and 2) I need to stop posting anything that even smells like company business online.

Now my boss looks pissed every time I walk in, my coworker avoids me, and I’ve learned the hard way that even ‘private’ posts aren’t really private.”