10 Stories About Family Members Who Know How to Ruin Your Life

Family is supposed to be a source of love, support, and comfort, but sometimes, those closest to us can become the greatest source of stress and frustration. Here are 10 stories from our readers who shared their experiences with difficult family members.

1.

My MIL was notorious for meddling in our lives, always convinced she knew what was best for us. One day, she decided our diet needed a serious overhaul. She arrived at our door with a “new and improved” meal plan, insisting that we try it out. Every single dish was just a different, overly complicated version of mac and cheese. Both my husband and I are lactose intolerant. We politely reminded her, but she waved it off, saying, "A little cheese won’t hurt!" After a week of suffering through her creations, our stomachs couldn't take it anymore. We finally had to beg her to stop, explaining that her "improved" diet was actually making us sick.

2.

Dad was obsessed with finding bargains and would buy things in bulk just because they were on sale. One day, he came home with 100 cans of tuna, claiming it was a “steal.” No one in the family liked tuna. We spent the next month creatively disguising tuna in every meal until we finally begged him to stop. He laughed and promised no more bulk buys—until he found a deal on 50 jars of pickles.

3.

My sister was convinced she had every illness under the sun and was always self-diagnosing with the help of the internet. One day, she called me in a panic, sure she was having a heart attack. It turned out she had just eaten too many spicy chips and had heartburn. After a glass of milk and a lot of laughter, she finally admitted that maybe WebMD wasn’t the best source of medical advice.

4.

I’ve had this egg allergy for as long as I can remember, and my MIL, Linda, is well aware of it. She showed up at our last family gathering with a “special” cake just for me. I was touched, but the next morning, I woke up with my face covered in painful, red pimples. After retracing my steps, I finally called my MIL, and she said, “Oh, I used quail eggs instead. I thought they’d be safe since you’re only allergic to chicken eggs!” Turns out, I’m allergic to quail eggs too. Thanks, Linda.

5.

My brother-in-law asked me for a $5,000 loan a year ago, promising to pay it back in six months. He hasn’t paid a cent and keeps coming up with excuses. When I asked for the money, he said it’s my fault for lending it in the first place. His wife defends him, saying I should have known better.

6.

I had been planning a small, intimate wedding for months. A week before the big day, my cousin, who I hadn’t spoken to in years, showed up uninvited. He brought a plus-one, and his "gift" was a gigantic inflatable unicorn. He insisted it was a "great conversation starter." It wasn’t. It blocked the view, and by the end of the night, it deflated and collapsed, causing a huge mess. My wedding photos are forever marred by that ridiculous unicorn, and we still haven’t gotten a decent explanation.

7.

My younger brother lost his job and moved in with me, which I was fine with temporarily. But he never helped around the house and spent his days playing video games. When I asked him to pitch in or at least help with groceries, he argued that he was “going through a tough time” and shouldn’t have to contribute. After several heated discussions, I finally had to set a move-out date to get him back on track.

8.

My MIL had a habit of calling me at 2 a.m. to “talk” about her supposed panic attacks. At first, I tried to be understanding, but the calls were relentless and left me exhausted. One night, as I was finally drifting off, my phone rang. It was her, speaking in a panicked whisper about “strange noises” and “someone watching her.” My heart raced, and I was on the verge of calling the authorities when she abruptly ended the call. A year later, I discovered she had been calling almost every family member at odd hours with similar tales of panic and distress. It turned out she never had any panic attacks; she was simply seeking attention and drama. Realizing this, I finally confronted her, and while she never admitted to the deceit, the calls stopped. It was a relief to regain my peace and set clear boundaries.

9.

I had already picked out a name for my unborn child and told my extended family. A few months later, my cousin named her baby the exact same name and claimed it was a coincidence. Now my choice feels tainted, and she insists it’s not a big deal.

10.

When I got married, my cousin decided it was the perfect time to announce her pregnancy—right in the middle of my reception. She made this grand announcement with a toast, stealing the spotlight from my husband and me. Everyone immediately shifted their attention to her, congratulating her and asking about baby names and due dates. I spent the rest of the evening trying to hold back tears, as she basked in all the attention.