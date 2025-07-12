22 Design Fails That Defy Logic and Common Sense

In a world where aesthetics is everything, there are designs so absurd that they seem to come from a mind driven mad by chaos. Some internet users, with their infamous critical eye, treat us to a visual feast of illogical bathrooms, misplaced columns, and structures that defy the laws of physics... and common sense. This article compiles some of the strangest things ever conceived by designers. Prepare to laugh and wonder: who approved this?
1. “What is the purpose of this?”
2. “Up the drain it goes”
4. A forgotten corner of the local golf club, where the grass is not the only thing in need of maintenance
5. “This slide? At a local park”
6. And there it was again: the column in the car park. Silent, almost defiant
7. “The sunlight shines into my eyes while I drive all day long”
8. “Who needs heat-resistant material on a spatula, anyway? Those marks are from resting it on the pan rim”
9. “What even is the purpose of this contraption?”
10. “This hotel’s toilet forces you to lean forward, whoever designed it must really believe in proper posture.”
11. “Info for really, really short people”
12. “Floor decal at my little brother’s school”
13. “Poster on restaurant”
15. The emergency exit: a reminder that there is always a way to escape, even if there are no stairs.
16. “What’s the point of this?”
17. Typical hotel room decor: neutral, functional, no surprises
19. “This gate is designed to make people fall flat on their faces”
20. “Ah, yes, that’s how a lock works.”
21. The design of this school roof made it clear that functionality was not part of the plan
22. That poorly laid carpet around the drain said more about the upkeep of the place than any sign
Bad design is unforgiving, but at least it gives us some good laughs. What’s the worst design you’ve ever come across?