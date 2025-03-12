10 Health Signs Your Eyes Might Reveal About Your Body
The eyes are the windows to the soul, says the well-known phrase. But they can also reveal many things about your health. It makes regular eye check-ups even more important, so if you experience any of these symptoms, it's time to visit an optometrist.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE.
SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. Blurry vision
One of the most obvious signs that your eyes can produce is blurry vision. An abrupt and dramatic loss of vision may be a sign of a problem with the blood flow to your eye or your brain. Even if your vision gets better quickly, it might still be a warning of a stroke or the beginning of a migraine headache. Diabetics who have had the disease for a long time can also experience this worrying sign of diabetic retinopathy, in which the diabetes affects the circulatory system of the eye.
As blurred vision can be a sign of several eye problems, make an appointment to see your doctor right away if you experience blurry vision.
2. Yellow bumps on the eyelids
These tiny yellow bumps are usually a warning that you may have high cholesterol. They’re also called “cholesterol bumps” — they’re basically fatty deposits. If you visit your doctor or an eye specialist, he can easily diagnose the cause with a simple eye exam.
3. Drooping eyelid
Drooping eyelids aren't painful, but they can block your sight. You could get ptosis as an adult when the nerves that control your eyelid muscles are damaged. It might follow an injury or disease that weakens the muscles and ligaments that raise your eyelids.
If it doesn’t affect your vision, your doctor may decide not to treat it. For adults, treatment usually does mean surgery. Your doctor may remove extra skin and tuck the muscle that lifts the lid. Or he may reattach and strengthen that muscle.
4. Inflammation of the eyelids
Blepharitis — inflammation of the eyelids, especially at the edges — can have several causes. Two of them are conditions better associated with other body parts: scalp dandruff and acne rosacea. But it can also be caused by infection, allergies, dry eyes, clogged or malfunctioning oil glands in the eyelids, and eyelash mites or lice.
If you have blepharitis signs and symptoms that don't seem to improve despite good hygiene — regular cleaning and care of the affected area — make an appointment with your doctor.
5. Spots in your vision
Eye floaters are spots in your vision. They may look to you like black or gray specks, strings, or cobwebs. Most eye floaters are caused by age-related changes that occur as the jelly-like substance (vitreous) inside your eyes liquifies and contracts.
But if you notice a huge increase in these spots, see flashing lights, or a gray or black curtain over part of your visual field, contact an eye specialist immediately, as they can be signs of a tear or detachment of the retina.
6. Red, itchy eyes
Many things can irritate the eyes, but itchiness accompanied by sneezing, coughing, sinus congestion, and/or a runny nose usually means you're allergic to something. When the eyes are involved, the trigger is usually airborne, like pollen, dust, or animal dander. Dry eye syndrome, which means you don't make enough tears, can be another reason. Some people with eczema can also get itchy eyes.
7. Yellow whites of the eyes
When your skin and eyes look yellow, that's called jaundice. It often means you have liver problems and is caused by high levels of bilirubin, something your liver makes more of when it's inflamed or damaged. Bad diet, cancer and infection can all damage your liver. Treatment ranges from lifestyle changes to medication to liver transplants.
8. Bulging eyes
The most common cause of protruding eyes is hyperthyroidism (overactivity of the thyroid gland), especially the form known as Graves’ disease. One way to tell if an eye is bulging is to see whether there’s any visible white part between the top of the iris and the upper eyelid because normally there shouldn’t be. The person may not blink often and may seem to be staring at you.
Mention the symptom to a doctor, especially if it’s present in tandem with other signs of Graves’ disease, including blurry vision, restlessness, fatigue, increase in appetite, weight loss, tremors, and palpitations.
9. Ring around your cornea
This condition, called corneal arcus, causes a gray-white line of fat deposits to grow on the outside edge of your cornea (a clear, curved surface at the front of your eye that helps it focus). Sometimes, the deposits make a complete ring. If you're older, it's probably not anything to worry about. But if you're under 40, it could be a sign of dangerously high cholesterol.
10. Night blindness
Night blindness (nyctalopia) is generally a symptom of an underlying ocular condition that involves the health of the retina, though it can also result from severe or worsening myopia or a vitamin A deficiency. The most common signs of night blindness include blurry or cloudy vision in low light, sensitivity to light, and difficulty seeing distant objects in low light.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, schedule an appointment with an eye doctor as soon as possible.
