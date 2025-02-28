12 Secrets Your Hands Might Be Telling You About Your Health

If your hands are always cold, it could be due to poor blood circulation, anemia, or an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). Cold hands may also be a response to stress, anxiety, or exposure to extreme temperatures.

Recommendation: Stay warm with gloves and layered clothing, engage in regular exercise to improve circulation, and eat iron-rich foods. If staying warm with gloves and layered clothing doesn’t alleviate the problem, or you have other symptoms like weight gain, fatigue, or dry skin, consult a doctor.