What Your Feet Might Be Telling You: 4 Troubling Health Signs to Watch For

More severe causes of swollen feet include chronic health conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, or liver disease, which affect the body's ability to regulate fluids properly. Circulatory issues such as venous insufficiency, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), or lymphedema can also lead to swelling by preventing blood or lymphatic fluid from draining efficiently.

If swelling is persistent, sudden, or accompanied by other symptoms like pain, shortness of breath, or chest discomfort, it may indicate a serious medical issue that requires immediate medical attention. It's always a good idea to consult with your doctor to determine the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment.