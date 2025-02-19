15+ Teachers Who Know How to Surprise Their Students

Teachers are often said to be second parents. But sometimes their behavior makes you think that maybe it is time for them to go back to school. Let’s look at the teachers who are remembered by their students solely for their antiques, that are quite bewildering.

“When teachers cover the clock in their classroom.”

“My art teacher came to school dressed as Van Gogh.”

My chemistry teacher disliked me, to put it mildly. When we got our final grades, she gave me a С for the semester. When I asked her why this happened, she smirked and said that I was as good at chemistry as I was at doing the splits.

And then I just performed a split right in front of her! The look on her face at that second was priceless. Though I had to go to the principal later, because I did the splits, but the teacher never gave me a B! © Overheard / Ideer

“My teacher put her voice volume device on the speaker, and then played ‘10 hour static noises’ until class was over.”

“My sister is a teacher and she wasn’t happy with the picture the school chose for her.”

“Teacher wrote my son’s name on his blanket in sharpie... Couldn’t use the tag at least?”

“My loom before and after the art teacher ‘helped’ me.”

“What my school gave its teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week? 7 Starburst and a square foot of bubble wrap. Score!”

“I’m a teacher and l made some flowers for decorations and this other teacher took them and used them for their decorations instead.”

I know a music teacher who had a very talented student, but a lazy one. So at the final exam, the girl took a very difficult piece and didn’t prepare for it — only in the last week or two. And this teacher gave the girl a C, even though she played well.

She believed she motivated her, because “how she would have played if she had prepared, because she has talent.” I’m a teacher now, but I still can’t understand how it’s possible to spoil a child’s diploma like that. Or maybe she is a true teacher? © Overheard / Ideer

“At a school camp about protecting the environment, one teacher used a bunch of water bottles for her activity. I found them all in the trash immediately after she was done.”

“My math teacher makes you solve math problems to tell the time.”

When I was a child, I was entrusted to tell a poem because I was one of the most responsible students in my class. It was only a few lines long, I rehearsed it for a very long time, but I forgot almost all the words out of fear.

And after the event, the teacher said in front of all other children that someone told a huge poem calmly, and someone couldn’t mumble even 2 lines. How offended I was then. I am still afraid to speak in front of an audience. I dream that schools have adequate teachers. © Overheard / Ideer

“Teacher in my school never cleans his bin nor asks anyone to empty it. There’s even a half-eaten pie on the floor.”

“Our professor wears his hat and cape every time he conducts an experiment.”

“I’m a math teacher and have wanted a sleeve for a long time...”

I was a bully as a kid. My class teacher praised all gods when I finished school. I entered medical college, then university, became a surgeon.

Many years later, this teacher was hospitalized into my department, she was supposed to have a surgery. She recognized me and secretly asked for another doctor to operate on her. As it turned out later, she was ashamed. © Overheard / Ideer