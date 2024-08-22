I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
12 Bizarre Stories That Looked Like a Glitch in the Matrix
From eerie coincidences to mind-bending moments of déjà vu, some stories are so bizarre that they make us question whether we're living in a simulation. Whether you believe in the supernatural, alternate dimensions, or just a series of incredible coincidences, these stories will leave you wondering about the true nature of our world.
- "One time I spilled a bowl of Spaghetti-Os, and as I was cleaning them, I noticed that one was on the ceiling. 9 feet up. I didn't even DROP the bowl. I just tipped it over onto the counter by mistake...but sure enough, a single O was right there, stuck to the ceiling." ProjectZeta / Reddit
- "Right after high school, I got a job lifeguarding at a water park resort. I had been there about a year and by that point, dreaming about work was pretty routine. The dreams weren't usually about anything dramatic like rescuing a distressed swimmer or doing CPR, but on this particular occasion, I had a dream that one of my co-workers rescued an unconscious boy from a particular pool. In the dream, I was only assisting with the first aid, not the primary in the rescue, but I remember clearly what the boy looked like.
I went back to work the next day after the dream after having a few days off, and about halfway through my shift I saw the kid from the dream walking through the park with his family. They were still in their street clothes and had just checked in, so there was no way I could have seen him before. I nearly fell out of my chair. He didn't drown, but I was careful to keep an eye on him the whole time he was visiting." DystopiaNoir / Reddit
- "My family and I moved when I was in third grade. Before we moved, my parents brought me and my siblings on a road trip to introduce us to our future house. It was owned by this nice old man who did a lot of self-repair over the years. I walked inside, waved at a kind-looking old lady in a rocking chair, walked around, and then we left.
Nothing odd. Except for one small detail. As we left the house, I was a little confused. 'But Mom,' I asked, 'I thought you said [owner of the house] lived by himself. Who was the old lady?'
My Mom gave me a three-headed look. 'What old lady?' My family agreed with her. There wasn't an old lady sitting in the living room, and the owner's wife had died recently." shepardownsnorris / Reddit
- "The first time was when I was lying in my bed in my dorm room and looking out the window at the falling snow at night. My roommate was across the room in his bed doing the same thing, and we were both talking about how nice it looked when *bam* I blinked, and suddenly it's daytime. I look around confused and don't see my roommate anywhere in sight. Freaking out and thinking that everyone in the world has disappeared, I go looking for him and eventually find him, and I ask him what happened.
He had absolutely no idea what I was talking about, and I asked him where the night went, and he said, 'We were both looking out the window looking at the snow when you just got really quiet and didn't say anything when I asked you questions, so I assumed you were asleep, but when I looked over you were just staring there with your eyes open looking out the window and actually blinked a few times. I just thought you were sleeping with your eyes open.'" Grooth / Reddit
- "One of my friends has a family photo on her wall of her family in Florida back in 1998. And about 4 years ago we were all round at her place for a party and one of the girls burst out crying. When she finally calmed down she said that in the background of the photo, a family is walking past, and it's her, her mum, dad, and brother, and she's more or less looking into the camera!" Unknown author / Reddit
- "When my drama class went to Disneyland, they took a big group picture in front of the castle. They took three pictures to make sure they got one good one, the first and last photos are normal, but the second has a guy no one's seen before in between two people with his arms around their shoulders. No one noticed him when the picture was taken." ScaredOuttaMyMind / Reddit
- "When I was looking at colleges, I was walking down a stairwell to see a building when I passed a girl about my age. We both met gazes, passed, and then at the same time stopped turned back around, and looked again. For a moment, we just stared at each other. It was like I had just run into someone I had known my whole life but had never seen before. At the same time, we asked, 'Do I know you?'
Confused, we spent a few moments trying to figure it out. We swapped names, shared where we were from, and where we had traveled, but there was no match-up at all. Nothing. She apparently felt the same way, like she'd known me all her life. We didn't know anything about one another, but there was this unexplainable, undeniable connection." zombatart / Reddit
- "I was driving home from my girlfriend's one night. Going home the back way. Where I live is very flat, so the road I was on was straight with no bumps, small hills, or any places the road got higher or lower or anything like that. So I'm just driving straight, got my high beams on because there's no one around, and I can see everything in front of me.
There are no houses on either side, no driveways, just fields. Nothing behind me either. Out of nowhere, a car appears about twenty feet in front of me, driving in the opposite direction on the other side of the road. I was going pretty fast so I passed them quickly, and when I looked in my rearview, there was nothing there." Unknown author / Reddit
- "I used to work in a building that had three levels of sub-basements, with the piece of lab equipment I typically worked on in the lowest basement. I had the only key. There was a wired phone in there, and I did work late some nights... but not this night.
I was sleeping alone in my apartment when I woke up to a call on my cell phone from my girlfriend at 3 AM, she was in hysterics and asking why I scared her. Apparently, she received a call from that basement phone just a minute earlier, with someone who sounded like me slowly repeating her name, until crackling and fading out.
My apartment was 10 miles away from work. I thought she was lying, but I saw the 3 AM call from the basement phone logged on her cell myself. Still freaks me out." Unknown author / Reddit
- "Middle school, the entire 8th-grade class had to do this thing called a 'cultural fair' where we research our lineage/cultural roots and present it after school at night for all families to see. A buddy and I are cruising the empty halls out of boredom before the whole thing starts and for some stupid reason, I bet him 10 bucks I can open any locker, and he gets to choose which one. He takes my bet and picks a random locker.
He jiggles the handle and spins the dial on this a few times to make sure it's locked. I remember it was locker #424. So I look at him, go 'Psssshhh! Watch this...' I spin it, 6 right, 24 left, 34 right. I remember thinking, these numbers sound right in my head.
The latch lifts up, and it swings open." counter-strike / Reddit
- "My friend from high school had me and another friend over one night for a sleepover. We went to bed pretty late and the next day went about our merry way. A few days later I got the camera developed that I had been using around that time only to be freaked out. There were a few pictures of us asleep in Jessica's bed, and no one else had been at her house. To this day it creeps me out." Six96hoot / Reddit
- "My dad had this little toy monkey that he used to call his 'favorite child' and tease me and my siblings with it. Not in a bad way, but it was really frustrating to us, and we spent hours trying to steal it from him.
Well, anyway, one day we finally got it and threw it into the garbage after drawing on it and mangling it for a bit. My dad laughed and searched for it a bit, but basically figured we had thrown it out and gave up after a week or so.
A few years later, I was walking down the street in Toronto (I don't live in TO, I was just visiting friends) and saw this little orange object on the side of the road. When I walked over to it, I picked it up and saw that it was the EXACT SAME MONKEY. It even had the black Sharpie lines on it from when we drew all over it. I honestly cannot even come up with the chances of that happening, especially considering our garbage is sent to a local dump and is nowhere near Toronto." matics / Reddit
As we wrap up these 12 bizarre stories, it’s clear that reality can sometimes be stranger than fiction. Whether these moments were genuine glitches in the Matrix, cosmic coincidences, or just tricks of the mind, they remind us how little we truly understand about the world around us.