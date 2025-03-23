20 People That Blossomed Like Late-Season Roses

Nature can be selective. Some people are born with natural beauty, others grow into it with time, while a few must put in the effort to enhance their appearance. The individuals featured in our article faced their own challenges, but ultimately discovered their true radiance.

At Bright Side, we love these kinds of stories and are delighted by those who blossomed into beautiful swans.

What time can do.

What a 10-year difference can do

  • I would have never expected that last photo after seeing the first photo. You used to be a dorky
    and cute boy and became a Greek god. © TheMeerrettich / Reddit

“I grew teeth, cut my hair, and grew a beard, all in that order.”

  • I raised up to make sure my eyes weren’t playing tricks on me. You’re really handsome! © kymmnosal / Reddit

" My journey over the years "

Harry Potter in childhood, and a gorgeous woman in adulthood

“Not washing your face with the same loofa you use to wash your body can really do wonders.”

“I’m 17 in the top 2 photos and 23 in the bottom 2.”

"14 to 24."

“21 vs 31 years old”

" 22 vs 38 "

“19 vs 25 years old”

"Age 22 vs age 40 - glow up ! "

“16 to 32 — beards are magic.”

Haircuts matter, 16 vs 21.

“About a decade apart, 13 and 22.”

“Ages 16-25, I was always picked on when I was younger!”

“Ages 10 and 19 — it has been quite a journey for me.”

“17 vs 30”

“13 and 23 years old — I lost the glasses, still have the coat though.”

“Just take off your glasses! 13 vs 21 years old...”

Did you change a lot after getting older? Tell us in the comments below.

Preview photo credit elpapapollo / Reddit

