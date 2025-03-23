20 People That Blossomed Like Late-Season Roses
Curiosities
day ago
Nature can be selective. Some people are born with natural beauty, others grow into it with time, while a few must put in the effort to enhance their appearance. The individuals featured in our article faced their own challenges, but ultimately discovered their true radiance.
What time can do.
What time can do.
- " Fantastic glow up! " © GandalfTheJaded / Reddit
What a 10-year difference can do
- I would have never expected that last photo after seeing the first photo. You used to be a dorky
and cute boy and became a Greek god. © TheMeerrettich / Reddit
“I grew teeth, cut my hair, and grew a beard, all in that order.”
- I raised up to make sure my eyes weren’t playing tricks on me. You’re really handsome! © kymmnosal / Reddit
" My journey over the years "
Harry Potter in childhood, and a gorgeous woman in adulthood
“Not washing your face with the same loofa you use to wash your body can really do wonders.”
“I’m 17 in the top 2 photos and 23 in the bottom 2.”
- You look 20 years younger. © princessacb29 / Reddit
"14 to 24."
“21 vs 31 years old”
- How did you get a more defined jawline and cheekbones? © astralrig96 / Reddit
- I’m seeing some resemblance to Sam Winchester here. A more well-groomed and put together Sam Winchester, though. © bunnyfloofington / Reddit
" 22 vs 38 "
“19 vs 25 years old”
- I respect the confidence it takes to wear that hat. © anthonyg1500 / Reddit
"Age 22 vs age 40 - glow up ! "
- " One of the best glow ups I've seen" © acari_ / Reddit
“16 to 32 — beards are magic.”
- Somehow, you completely changed and look exactly the same! I love it! © cafesaigon / Reddit
Haircuts matter, 16 vs 21.
- Your hairstyle was much better back then. © WanderingPetal / Reddit
“About a decade apart, 13 and 22.”
- I’d let you date my sister. © Short*****96 / Reddit
“Ages 16-25, I was always picked on when I was younger!”
- Where can I buy a chin like that? © Ak_707 / Reddit
“Ages 10 and 19 — it has been quite a journey for me.”
- Puberty hit like a train, apparently. © Ubiquitous_thought / Reddit
“17 vs 30”
- Losing the bangs always scores points. © alohaoy / Reddit
“13 and 23 years old — I lost the glasses, still have the coat though.”
“Just take off your glasses! 13 vs 21 years old...”
- Love to see people find their best fitting styles. © fran_2301 / Reddit
Did you change a lot after getting older? Tell us in the comments below.
