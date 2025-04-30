I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow1
12 Encounters People Still Think About to This Day
Some people pass through our lives like shadows—barely noticed, easily forgotten. But every now and then, an encounter leaves a mark. Maybe it was something a stranger said, a small act of kindness, or just the way people showed up at the right time. Here are the encounters people can’t forget—no matter how much time has passed.
1.
I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
- “I was 18 and had just moved to NYC by myself and was trying to adjust to the lifestyle there (having come from a small town in the south). It was my first time using the train and I had no idea how to buy a metro card.
So I’m standing there at the only working machine with a line of people behind me trying to buy a card and was a little frantic because I knew people were waiting. People in the line start yelling at me. I start to get teary-eyed, which made me even more frantic.
This guy steps out of the line and tells everyone to chill. He comes up, shows me step by step what to do, and pays for a 12 ride card for me. He patted me on the back and told me, ‘Next time someone yells at you, yell back, and they’ll leave you alone.’
At that moment, I didn’t feel so alone. Without his kindness and guidance, I probably wouldn’t have stayed up there and had all the great experiences I did.” © Wiffle_***** / Reddit
2.
- “When I was about 12 years old, I went to a book store with my cousins. We bought a few books and then went outside and started reading them. We were all getting stared down by this old man, but after about 10 minutes of him staring us down, he got up off the bench and went inside the book store.
He later came out about five minutes later with three gift cards, he walked up to us with a smile and said, ‘I love seeing kids read’ and handed each of us a $20 gift card. I have never been so shocked and touched.” © GabeTheNerd / Reddit
3.
- “I had just lost my job, and my dad’s card had been missing. He’s waiting on the bank — no food, living in a run-down RV. I would’ve figured something out. I’d never let him go hungry. Right as he’s almost in tears talking to me about it, someone knocked on the door.
A lady had food for someone in an RV, but those people had vacated the parking lot, and she wanted to know if my dad needed any. (Some sort of local helping hands org.) There was everything from canned goods, to fresh meat, milk, pasta. Everything.
She had bought it with her own money and didn’t want it to go to waste. I’ll never forget the timing, or her generosity.” © punt4stic / Reddit
4.
- “When I was in college, I was walking back to my apartment and the rain started pouring. I was getting drenched and of course got stuck at a crosswalk.
Out of nowhere, the rain stopped pouring, and I looked up and saw an umbrella a girl behind me had put over me. She went past my apartment and then walked away. No one ever had done something that nice in my life, I was just shocked.” © notafilmmajor425 / Reddit
5.
- For three nights straight, I kept seeing the same black car driving around near my building. Thought I was just being paranoid. But then on the fourth night, someone knocked on my door. There’s a man standing there, and he tried to explain, that everything my mother told me that day was a complete lie.
“I’m your mother’s husband,” he said. “We need to talk.” My heart nearly stopped.
A year ago, when I found my birth mother, she shut me down cold. “Forget about me. If my husband finds out, I lose everything.” I left shattered, thinking I was her shameful secret.
But she lied. He overheard her one night, telling to someone a story about me. Furious, he confronted her. She refused to budge. So, he did what she wouldn’t—he found me.
He handed me an envelope. Inside: two little girls smiling in photos—my half-sisters. “I thought you should know,” he said. “You have family. And you’re always welcome.” In one visit, a stranger gave me something my mother never could: the truth... and a door back into a life I never knew I had.
6.
- “I had a wisdom tooth extraction and was pretty scared of going under from the anesthesia. I was panicking and got afraid. At that moment, my mind freaked out and correlated being put out to being put to sleep permanently.
A lady who was assisting the procedure held my hand. And I felt so surprised and safe. I hadn’t been comforted by anyone in a really long time. It was such a shock.
The heart rate monitor they hooked me up to probably gave away how scared I was, but at the time I thought she read my mind. I was surprised that someone realized that I wasn’t feeling okay because I was so trapped in my head, and I was good at hiding my fear.
She really didn’t have to do anything. I was gonna get knocked out very quickly anyway, and yet she comforted me with a small gesture like holding my hand. I recall crying a bit when she did that.
Everything let loose at that moment and I couldn’t keep a calm face. I hadn’t cried in front of another person in a long time.” © stray_cat_208 / Reddit
7.
- “When I was 16, I’d taken my mom’s old Pontiac Bonneville to the movies, and I was in such a hurry that I forgot to turn off the lights. When I came out, the car was lifeless, but someone left a set of jumper cables on the hood with a note that said, ‘I hope you make it home safely’.
I’ve never ever forgotten about that. Since then, I’ve tried to pay that kindness forward anyway I can.” © ****_**** / Reddit
8.
- “I was going to a Starbucks to eat with a friend I met days ago. Suddenly, a stranger about my age asked me how to go to that exact same place, so I told him that I was going there too, and we started a conversation while walking.
When we got to the Starbucks, we sat at different tables and I waited for my friend. He didn’t appear (because he had had some problems, and finally he couldn’t go). I asked the stranger if I could eat with him, and he accepted. Now we are friends and we sometimes talk through our mobiles.” © GrandJack23 / Reddit
9.
- “After my mom left my dad, things were tight for her. Christmas approached, and my mom struggled to find a way to tell my sister and I that Santa wasn’t going to be coming to our house this year, there would be no presents. She didn’t even have Christmas dinner to feed us Christmas Eve.
She never found a way and sent us to bed. I can’t even imagine what she must have been feeling, knowing she’d be dealing with two young disappointed faces in the morning who wouldn’t be able to understand. It still makes me tear thinking about it.
Around 11 or so, someone knocked on the door to explain that an anonymous good Samaritan had noticed and sponsored our family for Christmas. Gifts, decorations, a full Christmas dinner, the works, all unloaded and brought into the house while my sister and I slept and my mom wept. We never even noticed.
I’ll appreciate that person forever. Not because I got my gifts, but because my mom is one of the kindest, strongest, hard-working people I’ve ever met, and I am forever grateful that she was spared the responsibility of explaining to us that there was no Christmas that year.” © Arching-Overhead / Reddit
10.
- “Years ago, I struggled to pay rent and buy food. One day, my buddy Ivan stopped by for a visit and asked if he could have something to drink, and I told him there was some cold water in the refrigerator. He did not realize that one gallon of water in my refrigerator was all I had. He looked in my freezer, then my cupboards, and saw they were empty.
I thought that he was looking for a cup. He goes, ‘Hang on, I’ll be right back.’ He comes back about 30 minutes later with several bags of groceries. I’ll never forget that, and I will always be thankful.” © Xv********X / Reddit
11.
- “I struggled for a while after college and being a single mom. Was at the dollar tree trying to get cheap food for dinner and my daughter asked for a candy bar, I told her we couldn’t afford it and the man behind me overheard.
And when we walked out of the store, he discreetly said ‘here’ and handed me a 20. Told me to buy her a candy bar and whatever else I needed. Legit cried.” © ShandiAppletini / Reddit
12.
- “When I was 9, my mum passed away suddenly. Her last gift to me was a ballerina snow globe. I kept it untouched for over 20 years. Last month, my daughter spotted it on a shelf. She shook it—and something rattled. That had never happened.
Curious, I opened the base and there it was — a tiny memory card. No one knew it was there—not even my dad. I found an old adapter and played it. It was my mum’s voice. She was reading my favorite bedtime story... then sharing memories, jokes, and advice.
She ended by saying, ‘One day, let your children hear this too. So they can meet me.’ Now my daughter listens to it every night. None of us ever knew. And I still get chills thinking about it.”
We may never know their names or where they ended up, but these encounters live rent-free in our minds—proof that even the briefest connection can echo for years. And sometimes, that moment is all it takes to leave a lasting impression.