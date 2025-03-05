10+ Cooking Stories That Go From Kitchen Disasters to Comedy Gold

day ago

One of the first recorded massive kitchen mishaps happened on December 14, 1785, at Giacomelli’s Bakery Warehouse in Turin, Italy, when a flour dust explosion caused major damage. It was a tough lesson in kitchen safety. So if your cookies came out a little too crispy, at least your baking didn’t make history! Here are some more stories that prove kitchen disasters are nothing new—but always a little easier to appreciate from the outside.

  • My ex-MIL said she would do Thanksgiving, so as dutiful DILs, my SIL and I went early to help. It was about three hours before the scheduled dinner time, and we noticed the turkey was still sitting on the counter, uncooked. I asked the ex-MIL when she was going to put the turkey in and if it would have enough time to cook. She said, “Oh yes, plenty of time!”
    Then she did the unspeakable; she proceeded to put a bit of margarine on the skin of the breast, then took the turkey and placed it in the microwave, set it at 75% power for 2 hours, and hit start. Yeah.
    A mummified yet raw-in-the-middle turkey exited the microwave, and they all thought it looked perfect. In-laws and husbands ate it and bragged no one could do a bird like Mom. SIL and I ate a lot of sides and didn’t touch the turkey. — © Beginning-Scar-5776 / Reddit
  • I’ve definitely had my fair share of “oops” moments in the kitchen. There was that time I decided to season my steak like a pro—except I grabbed powdered sugar instead of salt.
    The result? A caramelized, sticky mess that looked fancy but tasted... interesting. My friends still joke about my “dessert steak.” — © Feisty_Discipline242 / Reddit
  • When I was a new line cook, I dropped a tray containing 10 lbs of chicken wings straight out of the oven. My buddy Jesus, who never talked, rushed over to help me get them into the trash and clean the floor before the chef got back to the kitchen. The next day, the counts came up short for wings, but Jesus didn’t say anything. — © thelaughingpear / Reddit
  • I marinated a beautiful flank steak overnight. Just lovely. So many herbs and really nice salt (Maldon salt).
    Misread the recipe as 50 minutes on each side, not 5. I don’t know why my brain didn’t correct this. I just...merrily cooked it for nearly two hours. — © DKDamian / Reddit
  • The all-day bolognese fell and spilled all over everything. Still haven’t gotten it all out of the oven. My knee is scalded, and I’m broken, even though it was the backup for the backup. — © DjinnaG / Reddit
  • I just dropped a full jar of Laoganma. A scene flashed in my mind: chili, oil, and shattered glass EVERYWHERE. Luckily for me, it didn’t break. — © Bunnyeatsdesign / Reddit
  • Made a huge pot of sugo (pasta sauce) from a family recipe. Poured from pot into large plastic container for storage. Slipped out of my hands and landed nice and flat on the floor, but about 1/4 of it exploded into the air as it hit the stone floor and coated the ceiling. And me. — © ladamadevalledorado / Reddit
  • Had that happen with mashed potatoes. No idea how it managed to get on the 9-foot ceiling. Had to stand on the table to clean it up. — © RedRavenWing / Reddit
  • Once, my fiancée and I spent all afternoon making a beautiful chicken and handmade gnocchi soup (like the one at the Olive Garden but upgraded), and we got to the last step. Add cream...
    So we poured some heavy cream in, and to our horror, it was very, very expired. So the whole soup had to get tossed. I’m still sad about it, 5 years later. — © Glittering-Attempt52 / Reddit
  • That reminds me of the year I made the Perfect Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich. Like Ross-from-Friends level perfect. I put it on a plate and decided to put it in the microwave to warm it through a little.
    The plate must not have been microwave safe, and it broke into a couple of pieces. Under my sandwich. Which I then had to throw away. I still think about it, and it was like 20 years ago. — © KetoLurkerHere / Reddit
  • My friend in college was a member of a large family. She invited me over for Thanksgiving one year. Her Mom took their huge turkey out of the oven and put it on the counter to rest, and went out of the kitchen to put a dish of something on the table.
    In about 30 seconds flat, all their cats, like six of them, managed to get into the kitchen from the porch. They took the steaming hot turkey, dragged it out into the yard, and proceeded to feast.
    The Mom put the rest of the dishes away and ordered pizza because it was the only place open on Thanksgiving.
    We did end up having pie, but it was the strangest Thanksgiving ever. — © mtempissmith / Reddit
  • Mom put a $20 beef roast in a crock-pot to cook overnight for our Thanksgiving lunch. Sometime around 4 am, the crock-pot apparently decided to leap off the counter. Roast beef all over the kitchen floor, broken crock-pot shards everywhere, and now that it’s Thanksgiving Day, everything is closed. — © RedRavenWing / Reddit

If these stories taught us anything, it’s that cooking is less about perfection and more about making the best of every situation. And if you completely ruined your dinner—hey, delivery exists for a reason.

Preview photo credit Beginning-Scar-5776 / Reddit

