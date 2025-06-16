My Husband’s Ex Wife Calls Every Night “to Check In” and He Refuses to Set Boundaries

Dear Bright Side,

When I married him, I knew he had a past. My husband has two kids he co-parents with his ex-wife. I accepted that. I even admired how dedicated he was to staying present in his children’s lives. But no one prepared me for how present his ex-wife would be in ours.

It started with small things: dropping the kids off late at night, texting him about things that had nothing to do with the kids, calling during our dinners “just to check in.” I tried to be understanding. I told myself they were just figuring out a rhythm. But that rhythm never settled. If anything, it’s gotten worse.

Now she shows up unannounced. Last week, she let herself in while I was in the kitchen and asked if we had almond milk. She laughed when I stood there speechless and said, “Relax, I’m family.”

My husband? He just shrugged and said, “She’s harmless.” But I don’t feel harmless, I feel invaded.