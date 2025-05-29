15 Pieces of Mom’s Wisdom That Stay With Us Forever

Family & kids
18 hours ago

As children, we find it hard to listen to them, and as teenagers, we may ignore them because we think they are so wrong. But as adults, only one phrase keeps repeating in our heads: “Mom was right.” From simple advice to serious warnings, we have at least one story that confirms the wisdom of mothers. In this article, we’ve compiled 15 pieces of evidence that sometimes life teaches us a lesson with mom’s voice in the background.

  • I don’t care how much you love him, always keep some money hidden away. © Miserable-Award5751 / Reddit
  • Love is a choice. Initially, no, it’s something that is wild and crazy, but ultimately true. Then life happens: day-to-day monotony, bills, kids, things that will come between you and your person.
    And when it boils down to it, you choose to love that person still. All day. Every day. Even when it’s hard, or boring, or ripping-your-hair-out frustrating, love is choosing to say, “Well, it’s bad right now, but I still love you.” © w****eyandhappy / Reddit
  • Rent is number one. Everything else can wait. © barcher / Reddit
  • My mom had quiet time every night, and we all read a book for an hour. I hated it at the time, but I am so thankful for it today. © ThorSkaaaagi / Reddit
  • My dad worked all the time, so mom took us to a lot of fun places herself. I have so many great memories of the things we did. When I was in my twenties, she said she wished she had done more with us. I said, “Mom, you took us everywhere, what are you talking about?” She told me I’d understand when I was a parent.
    When my son was growing up, he was my shadow, I took him everywhere I could. He’s 24 now, and I wish I had done more with him. She was right. © rubysundance / Reddit
  • Always bring your own car so you can leave whenever you want. © Striking-Kiwi-417 / Reddit
  • Always say goodbye and I love you, because you never know. © Olclipclop / Reddit
  • Vinegar works on everything. © Basementhobbit / Reddit
  • Literally everything. Sleep early, exercise often, study and focus, learn an instrument, don’t eat junk food, drink water and tea not soda or sugary drinks, and countless more. My mom was right about everything, and I am silly for ignoring this advice when I was a teen. © sillythebunny / Reddit
  • My mother has always advised that, before leaving home, we should always go to the bathroom. No matter whether we are in the mood or not. Peeing before leaving home, before bed, and soon after waking is absolutely mandatory. And today I see that this has avoided me several troubles. © sEstatutario / Reddit
  • She had four daughters. She said, “Be sure you can make your own living so you never have to depend on a husband. Marriage is better if no one feels trapped.” © notyposhere / Reddit
  • When I was a teenager, I would overpluck my eyebrows (that was the trend back then) and she would tell me that I shouldn’t and that it was better to keep my brows full. Now, as an adult, after overplucking them for years, my eyebrows haven’t been able to grow back fully, and now I need to fill them in with a brow pencil to make them look fuller when I originally had naturally full, dark brows. © sliceofperfection / Reddit
  • Show up for family birthdays. She’s been gone now for two years, and I miss those gatherings. © Tiger_Tuliper / Reddit
  • “Never wish any part of your life away.” Surely in response to just wishing it was next Thursday, so I’d be past an algebra test or something. Good and simple message. © ebock319 / Reddit

If you could share here the most useful piece of advice you have received from a family member, what would it be, and from whom? Tell us in the comments!

Preview photo credit rubysundance / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads