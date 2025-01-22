15 Parents Reveal the Advice They Wish They’d Followed From Day One

Parenting is a journey filled with love, joy, and, let’s be honest, a fair share of challenges. Looking back, many parents wish they could rewind time to follow that one piece of parenting advice that could have made all the difference. From tips on staying patient to lessons in managing parental stress and building a healthy parent-child relationship, these heartfelt reflections reveal the powerful truths they learned too late. Read on to discover the advice every new parent should know.

  • "My pediatrician said, "if you can hear them crying they're still breathing, it's ok to step out of the room for a minute or two". I have had some mommy-shaming for holding this belief. Don't let the overly crazy attachment parents get you down, they won't be scarred by crying alone for 5 minutes!" - hoovooloo22 / Reddit
  • "Put several layers of mattress pads/sheets on the crib. When you need to change them in the middle of the night, you just take off the top layers. We got great parenting advice from a dog trainer, "You don't train a dog by telling them what they are doing wrong. You train them by telling them when they do something right." - vosfacemusbardi / Reddit
  • "Remember that your kids will learn far more from what they see you do than from what you tell them to do. Your example is the most powerful lesson." - APIPAMinusOneHundred / Reddit
  • "Read to your kid before they go to bed. It could literally be anything. Doesn't have to be a kid's book. This will help them spend more time with you and improve their reading skills, and I'm sure they'll remember it when they're older". - scentofwater / Reddit
  • "A great piece of advice I got from a long time friend, that helped when my son was 5, or 6, etc. was to make sure that he knows we ALWAYS love you. Even when we get mad. I taught him this regularly when there was no conflict. And when he'd get angry or in trouble and his mom and I seemed angry at his misbehavior, I would remind him and test him. I'd say, "Right now, you're in trouble and mom and I are mad. But even though we're mad right now…" and he'd reply, "You still love me." Kids need to know that their parents always love them." - ManInFlorida / Reddit
  • "My mom's advice is if you're freaking out, figure out a way to calm down so you don't make the kid freak out, no matter the age." - balletvalet / Reddit
  • "Don't compare your kid's milestones to ANY OTHER KID. Even your own other kids. They will never be the same, on anything. If they are, you'll worry they're average. If they're not, you'll worry they're "behind". - OurHonestLife / Reddit
  • "Use the front of the diaper to get the first wipe when changing them. You can change a diaper in 1-breaths time, with practice, which is a game changer." - Unknown Author / Reddit
  • "Don't stunt their growth, especially once they're older. I have friends whose parents would not let them get a license, a job, or a savings account. They went to college without any necessary skills and racked up a ton of debt, all while having to try and learn how to cook, clean, and generally maintain some semblance of finances. It was hard on the kids and the parents at the end of the day." - Bonnibunny / Reddit
  • Don't read mommy blogs. Sometimes, stay-at-home moms write blogs to make money on the side, which is good in theory. At best, some of these blogs are written so that you'll just feel crummy about your own life. At worst, they're full of dangerous medical advice, the superiority of essential oils and amber necklaces over real medicine, and the importance of exclusively breastfeeding at all costs, even if it starves your baby. - RaisedFourth / Reddit
  • "Remember to take care of each other as a couple. You guys go first, baby second. He will find happiness in your happiness. Good luck." - Longfingerjack / Reddit
  • "When they're brand new little babies and their poop is still super sticky and tar-like, after you change them, rub some olive oil on their butt. Next time they poop it'll come right off, and you won't have to pick it off, which can be kinda painful/scary for them." - N8c2c / Reddit
  • I read that kids can't control their bladders until 18 months, but mine were potty-trained by then. The trick? Have them sit with you while you use the toilet and LET THEM WATCH YOU WHILE YOU FLUSH AND WATCH IT GO DOWN. Kids go through a phase where they want to mimic everything mom and dad do. This helps with potty training and tooth brushing, putting dishes in the dishwasher, etc. - Diane Allen / Quora
  • I learned a clever trick to stop my sons from fighting. One day, after baking a cake, I handed the knife to my oldest and said, "You get to cut the cake". He lit up, but my younger son froze in horror. Then I added, "But, your brother will get to choose the slice he wants". I tell you, I had never before seen such care and precision applied to cake slicing. My older son was like a surgeon, meticulously sizing up his knife stroke to ensure that he would not be short-changed. The younger one carefully studied each half to make the best pick and somehow get more cake. - Jane Howard / Quora
  • An ancient old lady who had 6 awesome kids told me, "Don't ever forget your child is going to be an adult. Raise them to survive." - Ibenthinkin2much / Reddit

