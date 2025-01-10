Jason Momoa’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Stuns in a Sheer Top, People Say the Same Thing

Jason Momoa’s recent outing with his two kids has sparked a buzz. The proud dad shared photos of his children, 17-year-old Lola Iolani and 16-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, showcasing their growth and individuality. However, it was Lola’s stunning appearance in a sheer top that had fans flooding the comments section.

Lola and her brother have grown up in the spotlight as children of Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet, who divorced in 2022 after 16 years together. Despite their split, the pair remains devoted co-parents, and their bond as a family continues to shine in public appearances. Recently, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf joined their father for the Metallica event, where Momoa also celebrated his son’s 16th birthday with a heartfelt surprise—a custom Gibson guitar.

“To see all of this come full circle, watch METALLICA for the first time with my children, and now give my son a handmade guitar from the CEO of Gibson, who just happens to be mi hermano, is enough to make this big toughy tear up. HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY, MY LIL WILD ANIMAL. PAPA LOVES YOU. Now start shredding and melting faces,” Jason shared a heartfelt tribute to his son, along with an adorable video of him surprising Nakoa-Wolf, and his adorable reaction to it.

The Aquaman star, known for his love of family and music, shared more videos and photos from the event. “I LOVE U @metallica,” Momoa captioned the Instagram post. The event, part of the All Within My Hands Foundation’s charity concert, became a full-circle moment for Momoa, who has long admired Metallica and introduced his kids to the legendary band’s music.

Fans quickly noticed how much the kids had grown and how Lola managed to steal the spotlight with her evolving sense of fashion. "Lola is such a beautiful young woman. She looks just like her mom," commented one person. Another commented, "Your daughter's outfit is 🔥 Love it!" However, some thought Lola's outfit was not appropriate. "Imagine being a father and allowing your teenage daughter walk around other grown men in basically nothing but a bra," one expressed their concern.