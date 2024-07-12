Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Officially Divorced — What Actually Ruined Their 16-Year Relationship

In the world of Hollywood romance, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's 16-year relationship was seen as a perfect example of lasting love and partnership. But now, as they finalize their divorce, the reasons behind their split reveal a mix of changing priorities, career paths, and personal dreams.

They have a long history.

AP/East News

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were together for 12 years before getting married in 2017. They met at a jazz club in 2005 and secretly tied the knot in October 2017. The same year, they made their red carpet debut as a married couple. They have 2 kids, a daughter named Lola and a son named Nakoa-Wolf.

Their marriage failed.

The couple announced their separation through a joint statement on Instagram in January 2022: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception. We share our family news. That we are parting ways in marriage.

We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

They are officially divorced now.

Bonet filed for divorce in January. The process was quick and amicable, with no disputes. Both agreed not to seek financial support and settled on dividing their assets. The stars will share joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

What really happened...

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet divorced due to growing apart and having different priorities. Bonet wanted to deepen her roots into her own values. Momoa’s rising career and desire to work as much as possible clashed with Bonet’s preference for staying in Los Angeles and not traveling for long periods. Their different personalities started causing friction as Momoa strived for more while Bonet preferred a quieter life at home. The distance and their different lifestyles became a disaster for their marriage. Bonet’s focus on health and wellness also diverged from Momoa’s career-driven path. In the end, they drifted apart and wanted different things.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s fairy-tale comeback might be ending before it truly began. Rumors of trouble have been circulating, and now J. Lo’s mother is urging her to prioritize her career and family. Interestingly, she was once Affleck's biggest supporter — so what changed?