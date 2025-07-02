16 Wedding Photos That Show What Brides Looked Like When Phones Still Had Wires

Wedding is one of the most memorable days in a bride’s life. Every detail, from the dress to the hair, is chosen with care and often with help from her best friends. It’s fun to look back and see how bridal styles looked years ago. These wedding photos show us how much things have changed and what made those moments so special.
1. “If there were a picture next to the definition of love in the dictionary, it would be of you. ”
2. “Interesting to me that he is sitting, and she’s standing. Makes sense that she’s standing, to show the wedding dress, but him sitting and appearing so small is odd.”
3. “Maternal grandparents’ 1959 wedding collection!”
4. “Cousin’s wedding in 1978.”
5. “My great-grandmother in her wedding dress, 1914.”
6. “My parents’ wedding photo.”
7. “My parents on their wedding day in 1947.”
8. “My grandma made her own dress. I forget what year they got married, but they have been married for roughly 65 years.”
9. “My grandmother with her wedding dress, designed by Balenciaga, 1947.”
10. “Great-grandma on her wedding day, 1920.”
11. “My grandparents’ wedding picture, 1949. They were absolutely obsessed with each other. They had a love that most people wish they could have.”
12. “My parents’ wedding in 1958.”
13. “My great-great-grandmother on her wedding day in 1925.”
14. “My mom and dad on their wedding day. It’s nice to remember them so happy.”
15. “Great-grandma on her wedding day.”
16. “My great-great-great-grandparents’ wedding day, 1878.”
Another big moment for many girls is the prom night. It’s a night of music, dancing, and feeling special. Many start getting ready months before, choosing their dress, makeup, and hairstyle. Check how prom looks have changed over time.