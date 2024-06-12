20 Prom Pics Showcasing Graduates Before Wireless Phones

Prom is a special night where girls can feel like royalty. The excitement often starts months ahead, with many choosing their dress, makeup, and hairstyle in advance. It’s fascinating to think about how prom styles have changed over the years and across different cultures.

“Mom at prom 1968.”

"My aunt and uncle at their prom, 1971 — she still looks amazing."

“My mom and dad’s high school prom — 60 years ago.”

"My mom and the prom dress my grandmother made, 1965."

“1960s, my mom getting ready for her senior prom.”

“Prom 1959 to 2022: Grandma is still serving looks.”

“My grandma winning prom queen, May 1957.”

“Here’s my grandmother in the prom dress her mother made for her. This photo was probably taken in or around 1953.”

"Rocking into prom (1988)! I still laugh when looking at this photo."

“My great-grandmother at her high school prom, I believe it was 1948.”

“My grandma, ready for prom, 1959 — she actually made that dress.”

"My prom in 1993: the helmet hair, the sequins, the black pumps, the press-on nails."

“My grandmother’s senior prom photo, early 1960s.”

"My nana's prom picture, circa 1942 — I inherited her lovely ginger locks."

“My grandparents at their senior prom in 1958 — I think they look so sharp!”

"My mom at her prom in 1973."

“My parents at prom in the 80s.”

"That time in 1989 when I was short and had a mullet, and my buddy took a soap star to prom."

“My mom’s prom, 1976.”

"Big hair prom, 1988 — thank gosh my hair didn’t catch on fire. It was so flammable!"