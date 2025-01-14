Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s Rarely Seen Son Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor Cruise is preparing for a great year. He recently began 2025 with a bang, sharing a glimpse of his personal adventures that he usually keeps very low-key. The 29-year-old also shared a photo of himself, which has the internet buzzing.

Connor Cruise shared a rare update from his private life. He showcased his golfing adventures at the renowned Lost City Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa. In the rare photo posted on his Instagram Story, Connor looks all grown up, almost unrecognizable due to facial hair.

In the snapshot, the 29-year-old showcased his love for golf with a stylish ensemble: a patterned golf polo featuring the luxury resort’s logo, paired with a camel-colored cap, white trousers, and matching gloves. The picturesque setting of the 18-hole course added to the charm, but it wasn’t just the sport that caught Connor’s attention.

He also encountered local wildlife, including a crocodile lounging near the 13th hole and two antelopes engaged in a tussle by a sand trap. Adding humor to the moment, Connor captioned the photo, “Double bogey alert!” Golf is clearly a passion for Connor Cruise. Last June, he was spotted wearing a cap from the famed Pelican Golf Club while visiting his father, Tom Cruise, in London.

Later in December, he played at the Florida course, further solidifying his love for the game. When not perfecting his swing, Connor enjoys fishing and is an avid angler. His Instagram highlights his fishing adventures, including a remarkable moment in 2022 when he donated a massive 105-pound grouper to a local food bank. “I know it was tough to fit that in the truck,” he humorously noted, “but glad the fish was able to go and help those in need of it!”

Despite his adventurous lifestyle, Connor and his sister Isabella Cruise, 32, have largely remained out of the public eye since their parents’ divorce in 2001. Tom Cruise, known for his roles in blockbuster films, also shares 18-year-old Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman has two daughters, 16-year-old Sunday Kidman Urban and 14-year-old Faith Kidman Urban, with her husband, Keith Urban.

