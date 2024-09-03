Nicole Kidman Stuns in Nude Corset at Venice Film Festival, One Detail Worries Fans

Nicole Kidman is proving yet again that age is just a number. The 57-year-old actress walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet looking as radiant as ever, showing off her sculpted figure. Her designer outfit caught people's attention worldwide but many are worried about one detail.

Nicole Kidman made her mark on the red carpet once again. The Big Little Lies star, 57, delivered another high-fashion moment at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29 during the screening of her latest film Babygirl in which she stars alongside Harris Dickinson.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

For the premiere, Nicole Kidman dazzled in a Schiaparelli Couture fall 2024 design. The outfit featured a lace-up, corset bodice with a structured waist, sequin fringe, and intricate beading. The back of the dress had a sexy slit, giving a peek at her chic black pumps. Kidman topped off her look, styled by Jason Bolden, with undone, textured waves and smoky eye makeup.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

Nicole’s look is being loved by most fans, “She is always stunning, as well as one of our greatest actresses”. “She is one of only a few who still looks glamorous on the Red carpets. ELEGANT,” added another.



But some fans were left worried about Nicole’s health, “You look stunning. But like where are your internal organs?!” commented one referring to Nicole’s clenched waist. “Are those her hip bones showing😳” wondered another.

Nicole Kidman's 2024 Met Gala look also created quite a stir. Check it out here.

Preview photo credit ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News