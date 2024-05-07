“Looks Pregnant,” Nicole Kidman Raises Eyebrows at the 2024 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman stunned in a black and white gown at the 2024 Met Gala, featuring a skirt made of feathers. Additionally, the dress appeared to have a “bump” and Nicole posed with her hands on her stomach, making fans wonder if the actress is pregnant.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have become regulars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute fundraiser. This year marks their second consecutive attendance, and they’ve embraced the event’s “Garden of Time” dress code. Nicole wowed everyone with her Balenciaga Couture gown designed by Demna.

CJ Rivera/Invision/East News

The eye-catching dress featured an exposed, feathery black skirt, complemented by elegant long gloves. She expressed her admiration for the craftsmanship and the concept of past, present, and future embodied in the garden-themed couture gowns.

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

While Nicole’s look garnered praise, some also wondered if the actress was pregnant. “She looks 9 months pregnant!” commented a person. “She looks pregnant, and the eyebrows are just...awful. Way too dark and way too bushy!” added another.



Demi Moore’s look at the Met Gala also made headlines. See her photos here.