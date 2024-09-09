11 Nail Trends That Has Become a Thing of the Past

Manicurists are probably aware of all the new trends, but they usually choose designs in accordance with their clients’ wishes. Unfortunately, not everyone has time to study fashion trends. So we explored the Internet and found out what manicure designs are best to avoid. But we also found cool alternatives.

Marble design

Marble nail design has been popular in recent years because with it, you could have a neat manicure with a twist. But it seems that everyone got tired of it. This design can be replaced with a timeless monochrome coating that looks natural and freshens up the look.

Mint green design

Actually, green mint nails have long become a thing of the past, but some people still continue to choose this color. Perhaps, they associate it with freshness and summer. But it’s better to replace it with a more modern light blue shade, or even combine these 2 colors in one design.

Geometric design

Many people liked this design. After all, you could use various lines and figures to decorate the base coat, and it looked neat and aesthetically pleasing. But, unfortunately, this trend is considered outdated now. These days, pop art is popular. It has smooth lines that can freshen up your look.

Thick French tips

Once the bold white color-blocking of classic French tips was the height of sophistication, but that time has come and gone. Now elegant baby French manicures are on trend. The painted part can be either white, or colored.

Bright pink manicure

Saturated pink shades of nail polish, which were called “aggressive,” lost its popularity together with the Barbicore. And, frankly speaking, this color looks pretentious and is suitable only for a particularly daring look. Now it’s time to give a chance to more muted shades: delicate pink, milky, or peach color.

Glitter nails

Glitter nails look glamorous and immediately attract attention. However, this year this design is considered outdated. It’s worth trying more sophisticated options: flirty lace manicure or glazed nails. And if you want to shine, consider designs with crystals.

Dark red nails

This color has been a classic almost since the beginning of time. Aren’t you tired of it? Fashion experts consider this shade a thing of the past. But don’t get upset, because the red color has many shades, and one of them — light red — is now at the peak of popularity. And the French manicure with red tips looks super cool.

Extra long nails

Extended or natural long nails have always been too uncomfortable and impractical. And now they are considered tasteless. Manicurists note that it is the beautiful shape and color of the nails, not their length, that add glamour.

Neon design

Many women tend to choose neon shades of nail polish for summer, because the nails look bright and fresh with them. But this year, this manicure is no longer on trend. If you don’t want to be limited to basic shades, you can choose other deep and interesting colors, like tangerine, deep blue, or fiery crimson. They are both eye-catching and on trend right now.

Too many embellishments on the nails

Unusual details in manicure can raise your look to a new level, but the main thing is not to overdo with them. Otherwise, the nails may turn into a work of art that lives separately from your whole image. Small neat embellishments are acceptable now, but the abundance of beads, bows, foil on the nails is already a thing of the past.

Floral design

Despite the fact that floral motifs in clothing have now become fashionable, this has nothing to do with nails. Above all, you should avoid bright designs with floral pictures. Also, floral design is not always appropriate. It’s better to pay attention to timeless classics, like turtle print, hearts, or dots.

Please note: This article was updated in August 2024 to correct source material and factual inaccuracies.