Demi Moore, 61, Stuns in a Tiny Bikini With Her Granddaughter and Shocks Fans

Demi Moore recently enjoyed a sun-soaked celebration with her family to mark her daughter Scout Willis’ 33rd birthday. The 61-year-old was pictured in a tiny bikini sharing a sweet moment with her granddaughter, looking younger than ever.

Scout’s sister, Rumer Willis, shared the birthday festivities on Instagram, capturing the day by the river. The snapshots included a radiant Moore, aged 61, alongside her adorable 15-month-old granddaughter, Louetta.

The family enjoyed the outdoors, and the photo showcased Moore’s white bikini, Gap baseball hat, and comfy Birkenstocks. Little Louetta rocked a bright pink bathing suit, white sandals, and a stylish black-and-white patterned hat.



Rumer, who welcomed Louetta in April 2023 with partner Derek Thomas, joined the celebration. Moore, a proud mom, shares her daughters—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis—with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis