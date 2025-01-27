12 Dads Whose Parenting Skills Are Nothing Short of Legendary

Dads have a knack for thinking outside the box when it comes to parenting, often coming up with clever and unconventional solutions to everyday challenges. Their unique approach not only solves problems but also creates some of the most heartwarming and hilarious moments.

“This is how my dad held me as a child.”

When I was 5 years old, I forgot we had to bring something for a show-and-tell. I was about to start crying. My dad pulled the car over, hopped out, and waded into a stream in a full business dress. He picked a bouquet of cattails, and brought them back to the car for me.

Every time I hear “cattails” I think about how my dad was willing to be late for work and go through an entire day soaking wet, smelly, and miserable just because he loved his little boy so much that my happiness was more important than anything else. © Unknown author / Reddit

My dad used to tell my sister and I bedtime stories before we went to sleep. Not read us books, but turn off the light and make up a story out loud for 20 min or so. Each night would be a small "chapter" of a story that would continue for weeks. 20 years later, I still remember some of the characters.

One of the best ones was about a young girl who survived a hurricane and had to search for the rest of her family. I also remember one about an orphan who ran away from his orphanage and was cared for by a group of Native Americans. The woman who cared for him as a son was named Night Shade. Man, he should have been a children’s author. © micro4004 / Reddit

My dad taught me how to introduce myself to adults, ESPECIALLY those of a girl who I have a love interest in. Even just parents of my friends too.

It’s not hard. It’s actually really easy. Most of the time, they set the tone, and you just have to pick up on the social cues. © Naynae / Reddit

“I needed my wife and daughters to smile during a photo shoot, so I told a dad joke. Result was slightly different.”

When I was 17, I went to go pick up a girl I was dating, at her house. I was wearing jeans with many holes all down the front because I thought it was fashionable.

When I get to her house, her father opens the door. He looks me over and tells me to wait outside for a second. He returns half a minute later with a roll of duct tape and proceeds to tape up every last hole on my jeans. © letstalkaboutrocks / Reddit

I grew up in a house with a strong sense of family. Both my mother and my father love each other and have an amazing marriage. They have set the stage for what I look for in a relationship. My father treats my mother like an equal. You get back what you put in.

I see so many unhealthy relationships, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have great role models to show me what is out there. The other part of this is the “good woman” bit. My father has taught me how to be just that. Someone who is deserving of that love and kindness. Like I said, you get out what you put in. © DontPanic42H2G2 / Reddit

Our dad took all us kids to the ice cream parlor to get banana splits for lunch. Not for dessert, for lunch. Of course, with the admonition, "Don't tell your mother about this." © muddyGolem / Reddit

“I built a thing for my boys. Already the talk of the neighborhood.”

Every time we went out as a family, if something happened, my dad would explain why it happened. I knew about the wonders of nature and the scientific world before I even got into school. © Jeseral / Reddit

My dad wrote me a letter and apologized for everything he had done wrong. I have struggled to understand and find closure for the suffering he helped cause. The best thing he has ever done for me was apologizing and in doing so, he set me free from my past that I felt I would never escape.

Now I’m just busy being me and I couldn’t be more happy. One might point out that it would be better if he had never caused us to suffer. That would be a nice sequence of events, certainly less stressful, but I truly love the person I have become as at the grand sum of my experiences. © MissEmber / Reddit

When I went to tour around a college to see if I wanted to go there, my dad stuck by my side the entire time. He was with me when I talked to my future teachers and was very much involved in making sure that I was making the right choice. Everyone fell in love with him.

Apparently, not a lot of parents (especially fathers), stuck around while their kid was looking into colleges. Most just drop their kids off and picked them up at a later time. © KarmaticFox / Reddit