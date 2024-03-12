Pamela Anderson Stuns at the Oscars Without Makeup and Sparks Criticism, «The Hair Is Tragic»

While everyone at the Oscars 2024 was dressed to the nines, Pamela Anderson broke the norms. The 56-year-old actress ditched makeup and wore only her smile as an accessory, alongside her son who she shares with Tommy Lee.

A yellow, floral dress that stole the show.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

At 56, the celebrated actress and writer graced the event in a dress as radiant as the morning sun. Adorned with sparkling sequins and delicate, translucent details, her gown was a vision of floral elegance. Her son, 27-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee, was her date to the Vanity Fair Oscar event and he complemented her style with a timeless tuxedo, complete with a classic bow tie.

Pamela’s make-up free look was refreshing to the eyes.

Pamela’s decision to embrace a makeup-free look was supported by her golden locks that framed her face with effortless grace. This isn’t the first time Pamela has attended an event bare-faced, the actress actually made a decision to go makeup-free a few months back and has stayed true to her word so far.

Her look received mixed reactions.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

While fans praised Pamela for her bravery, many were not super happy about her choice and her dress. «Make up free is cool, but why did she start dressing in tablecloths?» commented a person. «I commend her courage...but there is a time and place for everything and this just ain’t it,» added another. Several people also pointed out that not wearing makeup is one thing but she could have at least gotten her hair done, «gorgeous, but can she at least comb her hair!», expressed a fan. «...the hair is tragic,» added another.

