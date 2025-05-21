Pamela Anderson Surprised Everyone by Wearing Her Iconic 90s Makeup and Fans Say the Same Thing
Pamela Anderson has been many things over the years, but her ascent from ’90s glam queen to this decade’s make-up free goddess has been incredible. At 57, Pamela Anderson has been showcasing stunning style at recent red carpet events, preferring to go au naturel with the barest makeup, if at all. This is why, when Los Angeles-based makeup artist David Velasquez posted a stunning photo of Anderson in full glam mode, fans went berserk.
Pamela Anderson has been serving makeup-free looks.
With her trademark pencil-thin brows and blonde hair, 57-year-old Pamela Anderson has been shining on the red carpet, all minus face paint. Her natural looks have earned her high praise from fans and the film fraternity alike, prompting one to comment, “It’s so beautiful to watch this ’90s sex symbol finally breaking free from those patriarchal chains. You’re my butterfly of strength.”
Another fan gushed, “You just keep getting more and more gorgeous. Your authentic, unbridled joy is so palatable and precious.”
She also chose to go almost barefaced at the 2025 Met Gala, debuting a new hairstyle, which prompted Katy Perry to write, “One of my favorite looks! And the hair was the cherry. 👏❤️”
Pamela Anderson’s decision to go sans makeup wasn’t a well-thought-out plan. In a 2023 interview, the Baywatch actress revealed that after her makeup artist Alexis Vogel passed away, so going without makeup became a natural choice. “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”
Fans agreed, writing, “I think it’s strange that we see men without makeup, and it’s normal, but if we see women without makeup, it’s shocking to us. I applaud her for making a statement, and maybe some women will follow.”
Pamela Anderson was the OG pinup girl of the ’90s.
Of course, everyone remembers Pamela Anderson when she first popped up on TV screens in the hit TV series, Baywatch, as CJ Parker. With stunning good looks and curves to match, Anderson was a big sensation. That said, her “comeback” created just as many waves, and fans have been going gaga over her.
While fans love her barefaced, they are also fully appreciating the way makeup artist David Velasquez, who posts under the Instagram handle mugopus channeled her ’90s glam looks. So much so, it looks like a picture from the ’90s, like no time has passed at all.
Pamela Anderson is stunning with or without makeup.
Clad in a red Versace robe, Pamela looks just like she did in the ’90s, wearing smoky eye shadow, lush lashes, darkened skinny brows, and a somewhat over-lined beige lipstick. Fans declared that this was the flex that she could, but didn’t need to, though.
Most fans said the same thing: that Anderson looks great with or without makeup. One Instagram user commented, “Like she never left!!!!! She looks goooooooddddd! She had to remind everyone who she is.”
Another declared, “Obsessed 😍 OG Pam is back. 👏” A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) commented, “Pamela Anderson finally dipped back into her ’90s glam and I love.” The makeup artist also posted another picture of her, and again, it looked right from the ’90s.
Pamela Anderson may be sending her fans into nostalgia with these latest looks, meanwhile Salma Hayek dons a bikini for the SI swimsuit cover at 58, proving age is just an unimportant number.