Pamela Anderson Surprised Everyone by Wearing Her Iconic 90s Makeup and Fans Say the Same Thing

She also chose to go almost barefaced at the 2025 Met Gala, debuting a new hairstyle, which prompted Katy Perry to write, “One of my favorite looks! And the hair was the cherry. 👏❤️”

Pamela Anderson’s decision to go sans makeup wasn’t a well-thought-out plan. In a 2023 interview, the Baywatch actress revealed that after her makeup artist Alexis Vogel passed away, so going without makeup became a natural choice. “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Fans agreed, writing, “I think it’s strange that we see men without makeup, and it’s normal, but if we see women without makeup, it’s shocking to us. I applaud her for making a statement, and maybe some women will follow.”