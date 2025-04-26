Gal Gadot Sparks Outrage After Lip Kiss With Daughter
Gal Gadot, best known for her iconic role as Wonder Woman, is no stranger to public scrutiny. Most recently, a tender moment shared with Daniella during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 18, 2025, ignited a flurry of debate across social media.
Gal Gadot’s walk of fame kiss sparks uproar.
Gal Gadot shared a tender moment with her four-year-old daughter, Daniella, in a video posted by People Magazine on Instagram. The clip shows Gadot beaming with pride as she kisses Daniella on the lips during the LA ceremony.
What many saw as a sweet mother-daughter exchange quickly turned divisive, with online critics accusing Gadot of crossing a line and sparking a heated debate around parenting boundaries and cultural norms.
The kiss that set the internet ablaze.
The backlash has been intense. “To everyone thinking this is normal, you need help,” one user wrote on Instagram. Another added, “Don’t try to make this normal because it’s not,” while a third stated firmly, “Nope, wrong. You don’t mouth-kiss your kids.”
Some people believe there's nothing wrong with the kiss, “Why are people attacking Gal Gadot and her daughter for kissing? They are just playing and being silly! There is nothing wrong with that! You need help and shut up.”
While some defended the kiss as a harmless gesture, others claimed that it's not normal and inappropriate.
Gal Gadot chooses silence.
The actress, who shares four children—Alma (13), Maya (8), Daniella (3), and Ori (13 months)—with her husband Jaron Varsano, has yet to address the controversy. For now, she may be choosing to focus on celebrating a major milestone in her career. Still, this isn’t the first time Gadot has been at the heart of public debate.
The pure and unbreakable love of a mother.
Amid the recent debate over Gal Gadot kissing her daughter on the lips, it’s worth remembering that a mother’s love is one of the purest, most unconditional bonds there is. It’s a relationship rooted in warmth, comfort, and an emotional depth that often goes beyond words. Simple gestures—like hugs and kisses—are natural expressions of that love and care.
- “Normal mom things!” © valerieeevargas / Instagram
- "If you ain’t a parent, I wouldn’t be talking. My son does this all the time his way, saying, I love you, Mama people now a day take everything out of context like get a life! © twinklewicker / Instagram