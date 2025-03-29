8 Easy Ways to Teach a Teenager How to Handle Money

Most teenagers have a complicated relationship with money. On the one hand, teenagers are surrounded by many temptations: they want to wear fashionable clothes, show off the same expensive gadgets as their classmates, spoil themselves with all sorts of goodies, and go to music concerts. On the other hand, there are still not many opportunities for earning money, and children often don’t know how to spend money wisely.

In addition, teenagers have a lot of contradictory desires, and parental authority becomes less important to them. At the same time, any parent wants their child to learn to allocate funds wisely, because in a couple of years they will have to do it themselves.