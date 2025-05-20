I Refused to Let My Divorced Daughter Date Other Men

Dear Bright Side,

I never liked my daughter’s ex. He seemed like a decent man with a good job, but I couldn’t ignore the feeling I got every time he was around. So when they divorced, I felt relieved.

They separated shortly after my granddaughter was born, but the divorce was a lengthy one. It dragged out for about a year. But there was one thing in their custody agreement that I liked. They had one clear rule: no new partners around their daughter until she was old enough to understand.

My daughter was the one who insisted on the rule because their child was so young. She didn’t want another woman to enter her daughter’s life at that age because she was afraid that it would confuse the child and lead to resentment. In simple terms, she didn’t want to be replaced.

But my daughter was the one who broke that agreement and her promise to me. When she mentioned it to me, I told her she was being unfair and that the rules counted for her too. She insisted she wouldn’t do anything like that and swore on her daughter’s life that she wouldn’t get into a relationship so soon.

Then one day, my daughter came up to me and asked if my grandchild had said anything about her. The question confused me for a moment, but it wasn’t long before I uncovered the truth.

While I was babysitting, my granddaughter came to me and told me that she doesn’t like the man that was coming to their house. I was taken aback, so I probed and found out what my daughter was up to. She had a date with another man in their house. My granddaughter said this man had been around for months, and now she was planning on moving in with him.

My granddaughter wasn’t happy about it because he was already acting like her father, and I was furious, so I called my daughter and asked her about it. She admitted to everything my granddaughter told me, and when I mentioned the custody agreement, she shrugged it off. So I called her ex and told him. He was just as furious as I was, but he didn’t know what to do.

A few months later, my daughter is living with her new fling, and I’m sharing custody of her daughter with her ex. We aren’t on speaking terms, and the court decided that she was only allowed supervised visits once a week.