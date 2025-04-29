I Trusted My Ex’s New Partner With Our Son, That Was a Mistake

A man named Vince recently reached out with a personal story he hoped others could weigh in on. He's caught in a situation involving his young son and his ex-girlfriend, and while he's deeply upset by what’s happened, he’s also trying to avoid making a situation worse for everyone involved.

In his message, Vince shared, “My ex, Tessa, and I split last year. The breakup itself was unusually civil, most people might actually admire it. We both accepted that our love had run its course, and we have been interacting mainly for the sake of our son, Luke. We realized it was healthier for everyone to move on.”

Vince explained that he and Tessa worked hard to ensure their separation didn’t negatively impact Luke. “We remained equally involved in his life, we made sure that he never felt like he had to choose sides. He’s an incredibly perceptive kid, and while I think he picked up on the fact that things were changing between us, we made it a priority to keep our behavior and attention toward him exactly as it always was.”

Luke adjusted well, Vince noted, the main factor is that their love for him remained the one constant. Still, recent events have shaken Vince’s confidence in how smoothly things have been going, leaving him to question if he needs to speak up, even if it risks stirring tension.