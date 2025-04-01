13 Dreams You’ve Probably Already Had—And Their Hidden Messages, According to Specialists

The stories the brain tells when you’re in the REM (rapid eye movement) stage of sleep are called dreams. Every night, people usually have several dreams that get longer as their sleep comes to an end. A person may dream for five or six complete years in their lifetime. It is believed that dreams are essential for the unconscious mind’s functions and provide insightful hints about how it works.

Dreams, according to Freud (1900), are the “royal road to the unconscious” because they allow the ego’s defenses to be weakened, allowing some of the repressed material to surface in awareness, albeit in a distorted form. He also believed that people may become more self-aware and get important knowledge to assist them deal with the issues they face in their life by examining their dreams.

Interpreting dreams has been utilized as a therapeutic technique. When you’re trying to discover peace of mind and dig deeper into your subconscious and emotional condition, it might be a useful tool for self-awareness. Dream analysis is also used to analyze one’s dream for the subliminal motivations, hidden meanings, or unconscious conflicts. Its significance as a tool helps in identifying mental health concerns or anything that bothers an individual.