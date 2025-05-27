14 Budget Items That Turned Out to Be Long-Term Money Savers

18 hours ago

When people buy products, there are factors to consider, one is the price and the other is the quality. We may find ourselves asking if a certain product is worth the price and long-lasting. These people have shared money-saving finds that were totally worth it.

  • My 80+ y/o mom is still rocking the West Bend lifetime stainless steel pots and pans she bought for herself, just before she married my dad. Her own mom got mad at her for wasting a full paycheck, but wow, if her waste hasn’t paid off in 65+ years of amazing meals! © luisapet / Reddit
  • This Panasonic microwave has been at my mom’s house since 1998, when we bought it new. Works better than the new microwave my husband and I have. My mom said she wanted to get a smaller one, and I said, “Don’t! It will die in a year!” © stripedcomfysocks / Reddit
  • My husband bought a cheap hand mixer back in college as he was too broke to eat out. It looked like it came from a yard sale, but it has been working for over 15 years. One night, when I was making cookie dough, my husband suddenly said, “You know, this thing’s never quit on us.” After 5 minutes, it literally gave out.
    We sat down at the kitchen table, opened it up with a butter knife, cleaned out a decade of crumbs, tightened a screw, and it whirred back to life like nothing happened. Have been using it for 2 years without problem since then.
  • Over the years, I have slowly replaced all of my utensils and gadgets as they have broken down. After more than thirty years, the lone survivor that still remains to this day is my Black and Decker Toaster Oven. © Birdy_Cephon_Altera / Reddit
  • This 1980s marker, still better than any modern equivalent. I got this from my Mom’s house probably 25 years ago, it was in that drawer since the 80s. The thing still works great, laying down dark black lines all while my 1-year-old Sharpie just gave up. If you know, you can smell this picture. © Spkr_Freekr / Reddit
  • I don’t like belts with set holes, they always feel too tight or too loose to me. The braided style that lets you put them anywhere would wear out and need to be replaced every year or 2. I got a grip6 belt about 10 years ago, and it’s still great. I bought a 2nd one just to have color options after about 5 years. © iamr3d88 / Reddit
  • My grandmother bought a black cashmere coat in the late 50s. She gave it to me 7 years ago, and I’ve worn it every winter since then, and probably will for the rest of my life. © meemsqueak44 / Reddit
  • Just wanted to share this washing machine and the fact that it’s been going strong for decades. No maintenance required in the last decade, at least. (I only came to know it 12 years ago) I have no idea if the new products from this brand are as reliable, but I’ve definitely been cured of any ideas on getting new appliances.
    I frequently wash massive blankets and towels in it, which sends it into a house-shaking imbalance crash, and it stops, and after I fix the imbalance, it just keeps going. You’d think it would fall apart after like 10 of those. 🤷‍♀️ © Frequent_Parsnip_510 / Reddit
  • Briggs and Riley suitcase. It’s honestly a shame because I would love one with different features, but mine still looks and works great after 15 years (and my dad’s still looks and works great after 30!), so I just can’t justify it! © hrviolation / Reddit
  • My Cuisinart stainless steel pans still look nearly new after more than a decade... despite my constant abuse while trying to learn to cook (and learning to cook using stainless steel at the same time).
    My partner is a chef, & we don’t really eat out, so we use them constantly. He tests fun new recipes, I somehow turn water into fire. Don’t know how. Who knows.
    Nevertheless, they persist. Sometimes I see trendy cookware & think “Aw, wouldn’t a new set be fun”, but these have just been workhorses, so I don’t have the heart to replace them. © Reasonable-Tough-159 / Reddit
  • This printer was made in 2006. My wife bought it second-hand in 2013. It is still used weekly and has never been charged with printer powder. At least by us. © Agitated-Hearing-954 / Reddit
  • I have this baby swing that helped me fall asleep when I was a baby. It was a net-like swing that looked knitted or woven. It was an expensive thing back then. My younger siblings were able to use that, as well as the cousins who followed after my birth.
    Looking back at the photos, I surely enjoyed the ride, but I was shocked when I noticed that my current baby nephew is using it. I’m already 26 years old, and it’s been used by lots of babies in my family. The quality is worth the price, I’d say.
  • The fountain pen I use every day is a Sheaffer, inherited from my father, bought in 1958. It is 67 years old. It is not buy for life. It’s buy for various lives... © Sorry-Series / Reddit
  • My Tatonka travel bag, bought in 2017, has been in countless airplanes with rough handling, Australia, India, Indonesia, Mauritius, La Reunion, connecting flights, beaches, boats, ferries, cars, rooftops of taxis strapped down, and so on. It’s quite waterproof, ultra durable, and yellow with blue writing. Love that lump of luggage! © Rittersepp / Reddit

