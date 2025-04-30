15 People Who Tried Something for the First Time and Got Unexpected Result
Experience gives lessons. It might trigger the nerve, you might feel scared, but things will not change, nor will there be lessons to learn if we don’t try it the first time. These people share their first experiences of trying or doing new things. These attempts might pave the way to new hobbies, realizations, and lessons to ponder.
1. “My first attempt at sourdough.”
2. “Got funky while building my first staircase.”
3. “My 32-year-old roommate’s first attempt at cooking cheeseburgers.”
The user shared, “This is literally the first time he has ever cooked and assembled his own cheeseburger.” A response under the post stated, “First time cutting a tomato, too, I see.”
Another user commented, “Lots of people are making fun of the burger, and honestly, rightfully so for someone of that age. But you know what? Good for OP’s roommate for deciding that today is the day that they try something new.”
4. “My first attempt at ‘shaving’ my head. Been at work for two days like this and didn’t even realize until a coworker asked, ‘Are you okay?’ ”
5. “My family tried backyard football for the first time...”
6. “My first (and probably last) cake ever 😂”
7. “I needed a stocking this year. First time sewing something, and I love dinosaurs.”
8. “My first pajamas! (AKA, laugh along with me)”
9. “First attempt at a cake.”
10. “My first attempt at making sushi.”
11. “My 83-year-old grandma’s first attempt at a selfie.”
12. “The first attempt at muffins.”
13. “My first attempt at making lemon tea.”
14. “10 years ago, I tried to make my first and last gingerbread house.”
15. “The first attempt at spon failed miserably.”
Interactions under the post were entertaining. One user commented, “Could not be me (I don’t make spoons with my free time),” in which the author replied, “Me neither. (My parents forced me to go outside.)”
Another amusing interaction explaining the ’spon’ happened when one suggested, “I suggest trying for a Spoon next time.” The author replied, “It got too short and got reduced to a spon.” Another added,
“I mean, not so bad for a spon.”
It is now up to them what to make with these first experiences they had. Let’s dive into more hobby stories. Check this link to find out how people’s hobbies unexpectedly change their lives.