10 Food Cravings and What They Might Mean for Your Body

1. You crave for dairy products. Craving for dairy products like cheese might signal calcium deficiency. Also, cheese cravings may be an indication of a fatty acid deficiency (most likely omega-3), which can manifest as dry or scaly skin, little lumps on the back of your arms, dry eyes, and excessive ear wax.

Additionally, 18 of the 22 essential minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin D, all of which are especially important for the skeleton, are found in milk. This craving means that you might be lacking these nutrients in your diet and in your body