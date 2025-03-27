15 People Shared Hobbies That Unexpectedly Changed Their Life

16 hours ago

Most people pick up hobbies to have a good time, relax, or make the most of their free time. But sometimes, a simple hobby can lead to big changes—new jobs, unexpected friendships, or a whole new outlook on life.

  • Adult ballet classes. Helped me to get out of a very bad, manipulative relationship. I could just disappear from my partner into a class, and I eventually realized that I really wanted an out! So I can take more classes, haha. No regrets! — © TurbulentAnalysisUhm / Reddit
  • Pole dancing. Almost quit a month in because it hurt so much. Here I am, almost 7 years later, and I’m OBSESSED. It’s a great niche community.
    Made some wonderful friends and made me even stronger. Returning after having a baby is a little hard, but what isn’t ?! — © Dancer421 / Reddit
  • Playing the kalimba. I had been fascinated by the instrument for a few years, watching YouTube clips and IG reels of it.
    For my 40th birthday, my husband gave me my first kalimba, and that was the beginning of a new chapter in my life. Every day ever since has involved me playing the instrument, and I have gotten very good at it. Playing it has become my main outlet for stress, and my life is richer. — © Roselily808 / Reddit
  • Boxing. I never realized a gym was a stone’s throw away. I feel like it took me way out of my comfort zone and improved me mentally and physically. — © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Fan editing. I am an editor and visual artist, and one day, I got the idea to change the soundtrack to Star Wars with rock ’n roll. I got the idea when watching Star Wars with the sound off so my buddies could sleep and rest, as they had helped me move to my apartment all day.
    The next thing you know, a thought pops up into my head: what if Star Wars had a soundtrack like Heavy Metal, the movie? And HEAVY STAR WARS was born. That turned into a ten-year project, as I started with Episode III in 2013 and finally finished the latest one in December 2022.
    I learned so much more from editing, got faster, learned a lot of techniques and practices, and got to meet a few Star Wars actors because of it; I went to conventions with a buddy dressed as Stormtroopers passing out stickers and promoting the movie; and I improved my visual graphics skills as well.
    It also helped me to get on the road to recovery as I was going through a divorce, and the project kept some sort of stability in my life. I’ve worked on the project as I have lived around the world as well, and now that I am done, I am definitely a different person from when I first started.
    I also didn’t know I was a Star Wars nerd when I started. I’ve gone to many comic, anime, and Star Wars conventions. — © eviledpresents / Reddit
  • Long-distance running. I’m 100% convinced it helped me heal my PTSD. I still remember that first marathon training block; during the long runs, when it got really tough on the body, my mind would revisit the car accident, my mum’s passing, and other traumatic events. IDK. There was something about pushing through the physical pain that allowed me to heal the emotional wounds.
    Running makes me a much more mentally strong person. I was very fragile, and I couldn’t cope with stress and negative feelings in general. I can still struggle, obviously, but I feel that running has helped me develop the mental skills required to navigate life challenges more healthily. — © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Computer programming! I wish I had started younger, only because it has brought me so much joy. I didn’t know I needed some kind of mental release. I think it helps my self-esteem and sense of hope because I am able to put things into the world that I have always wanted to put out there.
    I’ve made great friends who are “wired” similarly to me in how we think. It’ll hopefully be making me some money soon; I got my degree and accepted an offer. — © IW4nt*****/ Reddit
  • Gardening. You start off by growing some food. Then you grow a lot of food.
    Next thing you know, you’re installing a permaculture food forest, expanding to 500 feet of annual garden space, and rabidly studying no-till and soil microbiology. And then you’re also obsessing over planting natives and saving the pollinators.
    I’m the healthiest and most active I’ve ever been, and I’m outdoors most of the time with my children, who are learning right alongside with me from their infancy. — © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Um, cars. Specifically, the working on engines part of them. I can nerd out about something and fix something while making money if I feel like it.
    Car issues distracted me when I lived alone. I would never be a tech or mechanic for fear of my passion being taken away. — © myfearlessleader / Reddit
  • Cosplaying. I started to be a cosplayer in the early part of my secondary school year until now because I am a huge fan of anime and manga.
    Back then, I was pretty shy. I was aware that I had a good appearance, but I didn’t know how to express it the best. When I cosplay, I become confident in front of the lens of the camera. I soon found what kind of styles I like and what styles fit me to improve my outside look.
    I also made a lot of new friends in the community. All of them are strangers I met at the cosplay convention or through social media. I have become even more confident in talking with strangers, which I barely did in the past. I also buffed my self-recognition, thanks to cosplaying. I became more popular on social media and also in real life.
    The money thing was a big problem, though. Cosplaying costs a lot! Luckily, back then, I didn’t have many hobbies or anything to spend my time on, so I used it all on this expensive hobby.
    Now it’s different; I’m older and have more things to spend on, so I have to narrow down the amount of cosplaying times. But still, it’s all worth it because cosplay brought me a lot of joy! — © hopelessromanticgurl / Reddit
  • Quilling. (Not quilting.) I tried it many, many years ago, but there was no internet and no easily available tools. I had found a book on it, but the book wasn’t all that helpful.
    A couple of years ago, I bought a kit to try to make Christmas cards. After that, it sort of snowballed, and now I’m selling my work and having fun creating different things. — © Puzzleheaded_Age6550 / Reddit
  • Knitting. I didn’t even want to knit; I wanted to sew. But my sister had just graduated college, and that summer, she figured we could try something that would introduce us to more people to socialize with, and knitting was at the public library.
    I met a bunch of good people there, got a good coping skill, and eventually picked up crochet from the same people. (There was a lot of overlap in knitters and crocheters there.) — © cavviecreature / Reddit
  • Voice acting. Picked it up after joining a fandom, and ever since then I’ve been highly considering doing it for actual work. It’s so fun, so enjoyable, and at times a bit scary and really tough, but I’ve made so many friends and had wonderful experiences with so many people. — © _maddiejean_ / Reddit
  • Jigsaw puzzles. For me, when I puzzle, I move to a zone of no thoughts or worries at all. I truly enter a meditative state and relax more fully than anything else. I spend a small part of every day doing a jigsaw puzzle. It is so healthy for me and has helped me cope with PTSD. — © lazygramma / Reddit
  • I discovered knitting right after I finished grad school and got my first job. I love oil painting, but that’s not exactly a hobby you can just sit down for 30 minutes and work on.
    I needed color in my life since engineering can be so sterile and bland, and I worked for an engineering firm that required everyone to only wear neutrals such as navy, black, gray, brown, white, and cream. Walked into a Michael’s and saw some bright yarn and decided to learn. It’s my most portable hobby, and I knit everywhere now. — © FitKnitsDiva / Reddit

hobby might start as a simple pastime, but it can slowly shape your routine or even change how you spend your days. You never know—what begins as a small interest could turn into a meaningful part of your life.

