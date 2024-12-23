15+ Times Hobbies Become Stories Worth Sharing

What do a man who dresses as a dog and googly eyes have in common? They’re proof that hobbies can spark joy, connection, and even fame! The stories we’ve gathered for you today prove that every little hobby has the potential to make a big splash.

“Hubby made me something to help me with my hobby.”

"So, I have a pain condition that affects my hands, but I love to crochet. I've tried about 5/6 different sets of 'ergonomic' handled hooks, and while some helped a little, they weren't great... Hubby has noticed this & taken it upon himself to make me a handle that really helps."

“Behold! The most magical thing I’ve ever made!”

"It took me exactly 7 days and 32 yards of tulle, but I finally finished!!! I made this completely from scratch based on an Al photo I found online and wanted to recreate. Originally I planned to follow a robe pattern on mood fabrics, but I've never used a pattern before and kind of got stressed out once I started, so I just jumped ship and went for it blind with nothing but the delusion that I could do it."

My grandmother had always been passionate about gardening, but I never understood the depth of it until one summer when I stayed with her. She’d spend hours tending to her plants, and the garden was her masterpiece.

One day, she showed me her "journal." It wasn’t just notes about plants; it was a diary of memories connected to them. Each plant had a story—like the rose bush she’d planted the day my grandfather proposed. That summer, I planted my first flower under her guidance. To this day, gardening reminds me of her love and the stories she shared.

I had been talking to this girl for a couple of months. I was thinking about her one day, and suddenly all the words were right there—my first poem. Ever since then, I've fallen in love with reading and writing poetry—it's now my art medium of choice.

City begs residents to quit slapping googly eyes on statues—guess someone’s taking their new hobby eye-deep!

“Every year I bake a ton of cookies for family and friends. Here are all 2,162 now that Cookie Chaos 2024 is over!”

"Every year, I spend the first week of December doing Cookie Chaos: a week where I go nuts and bake a ton of cookies to give to family and friends instead of cheap gifts. This year there were 38 buckets, ten cookies, and Italian struffoli. The total cookie count was 2,162, including the gluten- and sugar-free!"

“I’ll doodle your cat!”

I like making greeting cards and holiday cards with rubber stamps and ink pads. With the occasional use of fountain pen drawings and watercolors.

I'm a big, burly dude with a beard, and I just love seeing my family's faces when they open one of my cards.

My coworker would bring the most delicious cookies to the office, and I was determined to get the recipe. She’d always dodge my questions, claiming it was a family secret.

Then one weekend, she invited me to her home. I was thrilled, thinking I’d finally uncover the mystery. Instead, I learned her secret was an obsession with culinary experiments. Her kitchen was a science lab—beakers, thermometers, and jars of unusual ingredients.

She wasn’t following a family recipe; she was inventing her own! Inspired, I started experimenting in my kitchen too. While I haven’t matched her skills, I’ve had a few hits.

“I wanted to be an animal, so I became a collie!”

Meet Toco, the man who lives his dream of becoming a dog—literally! With his ultra-realistic canine costume, he’s turning heads and wagging tails worldwide.

“My grandma is 80 years old, and she still does her perfect jobs, if you can praise her, she’ll be happy! ❤️”

“My hobby is painting realistic concrete.”

"It's 100 percent memory; no references when I paint these! I spend so much time visiting and taking photos of brutalist buildings that the general idea of how it looks is pretty ingrained in me now. It’s taken a bit of trial and error to hone my technique, but I’m in a place now where the formula is second nature and I just kind of go for it :)"

While backpacking in Europe, I stayed in a small hostel run by a woman who spoke over ten languages. She explained how learning languages was her hobby, which started as a way to connect with travelers. Her favorite game was guessing where guests were from based on their accents.

One evening, she taught a group of us basic phrases in five different languages. It turned into a hilarious, unforgettable night. Her passion reminded me how powerful language can be in bringing people together. Now, I make an effort to learn at least a few phrases whenever I visit a new country.

I met a guy. Our relationship quickly developed, and he invited me to his house. I went into the bathroom to wash my hands, but there was no towel. I opened the cupboard and found a bra.

I grabbed it and went to ask my “boyfriend” what that was supposed to mean. And he calmly replied, “Just don’t make it dirty, I need to send it to a customer.”

It turns out that he was making tailor-made bras. I didn’t believe it at first, but when he showed me the mannequins and his workplace, I felt a little embarrassed. I was a little sorry that we parted our ways eventually. But it wasn’t because of his work, we just didn’t get along.

"My boyfriend won't stop editing her to be fat."

“Made my hair into a house 🏠”

The woman got a ton of hilarious comments: It's a good feeling knowing you'll always have a roof over your head if you need it.

How much is the rent? Housing getting hard to find these days. Take pets?

OP is really trying to be the home girl.

OMG, and the phone case is the perfect door, even with a little door window. I literally love this so much 😭😭😭😭😭