My MIL Thought We’d Forget the Money She Owed Us, Until I Gave Her a Reality Check

My wife and I are high-school sweethearts. We got married after we graduated 12 years ago and share everything with each other. But this situation is something I only found out a few weeks ago.

My wife was underage when her father passed away and was supposed to inherit a large sum from her dad when she turned 30.

My wife is about to turn 30. But when she asked her mom about it, she was told it was used to cover her childhood expenses. It made sense, so she let it go.

A few weeks later, we found out that her mother had lied and used the money to fund her lavish lifestyle. The “expenses” meant trips around the world, fancy dinner parties and luxury cruises. She was spending insane amounts of money to make herself look better than her friends.

My wife was distraught. She spent her life living on the minimum so she could buy the house she always wanted, then she found out about the inheritance. It made her day.

She didn’t think she’d ever be able to afford it. She hardly thought she could put the down payment on the bond. But the inheritance would change it.

And now all of that was ripped away from her because her mother wanted a luxury life. I wouldn’t stand for it. I told my MIL to go get a job and to pay my wife every cent she stole from her. Of course, my MIL was furious. She never worked a day in her life, and she didn’t want to start now.

So I made myself very clear. I as an estate lawyer was going to open a case against her. I’m going to claim everything that’s still on her name. And if anything is still owed, I’d make sure she got a job that paid just enough to cover the cost she’d need to repay my wife and to support a minimalist lifestyle.

She thought threatening me would help, but she has no foot to stand on. She realized that when I told her what she did was large scale theft and could land her in jail.

I ended up going through her assets the next day. She not only has enough to pay my wife back, she also has enough to spend the rest of her years living gracefully. So I bought my wife the house she’s always wanted and claimed back what she was owed.

As for my MIL, we haven’t seen her since, and there’s no way I’m letting her get near my family again.