10 People Who Bring Heart to Work and Prove It Matters Just as Much as Skill
- I had a coworker who was a single mom, and I tried to make her life easier at work. I covered shifts, helped with deadlines, even brought her home-cooked meals once a week.
One day, I gave her some leftover chicken I had made. The next day, she was furious. She snapped, “My child is sick because of you!” Turns out her son had a soy allergy, and I had used soy sauce in the recipe. She had never told me about it.
Then she reported it to HR. Things escalated fast, and within a few days, she was let go because of how she handled the situation at work. But then a week later, one of her friends from the office reached out to me. Turns out her son’s illness wasn’t related to my food at all, it was a virus going around at his school.
I decided to check in on them. I brought some fruit and just wanted to make sure her son was okay. We talked for a bit, and it felt like some of the tension had faded. After that, I still helped her occasionally.
My coworker stocked my desk with a lifetime supply of peanut butter cups, ensuring my productivity would be fueled by chocolatey deliciousness. They know the way to my heart!
- When I lived in Texas, I worked a job for the final two months I lived there. During my final week, which also happened to be the week of my birthday, some coworkers who spoke almost no English bought me a birthday cake. Prior to that, I honestly didn’t even think they knew who I was. It was one of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me and I still have the picture of the cake on my phone.
- I secretly applied to the same company my husband works at. When I got the job and showed up on my first day, I spotted him across the lobby. Instead of smiling, he looked horrified. Before I could say anything, a woman came up to him and said, “Don’t forget about the school meeting.”
My stomach dropped instantly. I asked him what was going on. He broke down and confessed it was his ex-wife. She had just moved to this branch for work a few months earlier, and he hadn’t told me because he thought it would “create unnecessary conflict.”
What surprised me was her behavior afterward. At work, she was actually really kind to me. She helped me learn everything and checked in on me during stressful tasks. One day I asked her why she was so nice. She just said, “Life is easier when we’re all decent to each other.”
Can we talk about how toxic it is to secretly apply to your husband’s workplace? You clearly didn't trust him to begin with, or you have some weird obsession with monitoring him. You went looking for drama, and now that you found it, you’re acting like a victim.
My boss bought me a coffee machine so I had a choice outside of instant or going to the coffee shop. I was the only one who worked in the office.
A few months later, I wasn’t working for him anymore. I joked that I hoped the new person got to use the coffee machine. He pulled it off the shelf and gave it to me to take home (it wasn’t being used).
- I had a coworker about ten years ago. We became work friends but he was moving to another state. So on his last day, he brought and gave me an iPod Nano (back when they were fairly new) completely filled with different music that we had talked about or listened to together. No one had ever done something that thoughtful for me before. I could have cried.
- I had a pregnant manager who was really strict. She would get upset over small mistakes, and the whole team was always on edge around her. Some coworkers started mocking her behind her back and even doing petty pranks just to annoy her. I didn’t like how she acted, but I also felt something wasn’t right.
One day, I stayed back during lunch and asked if she wanted to eat together. She told me her husband left after learning she was pregnant. She was trying to hold onto her job because she couldn’t afford to lose it. I started helping her more with small tasks, just to reduce her stress.
Months later, she left on maternity leave, and before she went, she actually thanked me for treating her like a person.
I came into the office one morning and found a little note stuck to my monitor that read: “You can do everything, and you never brag about it.” I never found out who left it there, but it made my day.
- In 1997, I worked for a small family-owned business. I was called into the office by the owner, thinking I was in big trouble. He slid a blank check across the desk and told me to enroll in school. It was the start of me moving from production into administrative work, which boosted my income.
- One of my fellow teachers knew I had a lot going on outside of work and noticed I was eating instant soups because I hadn’t had time to pack lunch. She came into my class one morning and told me that there was a cooked lunch for me in the fridge if I wanted it. I cried in front of all my kids. Everyone I work with is awesome and we really have each other’s backs, but this is one standalone kind of thing that shines in my memory.
If you enjoy uplifting real-life experiences, take a look at 12 Times Office Kindness Brought a New Spirit to the Team.