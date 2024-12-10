I Unplugged My Devices on Weekends — And It Led Me to an Unexpected Family Secret

Unplugging from the digital world may change not only a single day but your whole life. Our reader shared his experience, saying, “Most importantly, it helped me forge a deeper bond with my son and connect with the past in ways I never imagined.” Check out how a faded photo became a turning point in one family’s life.

Hey Bright Side,

I’m here to share my story—maybe it’s the sign someone out there has been waiting for!



At 38, I became a single dad and felt increasingly disconnected from real life. It hit me hard when my son asked what the last book I read to him was, and I couldn’t remember. I decided to unplug every weekend for a month just to reconnect with life and spend quality time with my 8-year-old son. No exceptions. The first weekend morning, we decided to clean out the attic—a task I’d postponed for years.

Amidst dusty boxes and forgotten memorabilia, I found an old journal belonging to my late grandfather. Curious, I started reading. His entries detailed a life I’d never known—a young man passionate about music and adventure, far from the stoic figure I’d remembered. Tucked within the journal was a faded photograph of my grandfather standing in front of a rustic cabin by a lake, annotated with coordinates.

Intrigued, we planned a family road trip to find this place. After hours of driving and some creative navigation, we found the cabin—now abandoned but still standing. Exploring the cabin, we uncovered more of my grandfather’s belongings. While exploring, my son suddenly pointed to a small coffin and screamed, “Dad! There is your name on this thing!” What we thought was a coffin was a violin case. Inside was a pristine violin and a letter addressed to me. In it, he expressed hopes that I would find this place someday and reignite the family’s love for music.

Moved beyond words, I decided to honor his legacy. I took up the violin, and my son showed interest in learning the piano. Unplugging not only helped me rediscover my family’s history but also strengthened my relationship with my son. The absence of devices allowed us to be fully present with each other, fostering conversations, laughter, and memories that no screen could ever replicate.

If my story resonates with you, consider these tips for embracing a digital detox and reconnecting with what truly matters:

Start small Begin by unplugging for a single day or a few hours. Choose a time when you can be fully present with your loved ones or engage in meaningful activities. Tackle neglected tasks Use your unplugged time to take on projects you’ve been putting off—cleaning, organizing, or exploring hobbies. You never know what hidden treasures or insights you might uncover.

Be open to discovery Whether it’s a family heirloom, a forgotten memory, or a hidden talent, unplugging can help you uncover parts of yourself or your family that might otherwise remain hidden. Build new traditions Use your time offline to create meaningful traditions. For me, it was learning music with my son. For you, it might be cooking, crafting, or storytelling. Create lasting memories Prioritize experiences over digital consumption. Explore your surroundings, plan a road trip, share a heartfelt conversation, or simply laugh together; these moments become the foundation of cherished memories. Best wishes,

Jastin