Pregnant Woman Breaks Several Bones, Entitled MIL Refuses to Let Her Recover in Peace

One person wrote, “Focus on yourself and your health RN and let your spouse deal with MIL. I do suggest putting MIL on the no admittance list with the hospital, as the stress she caused likely aggravated the situation.

I would also suggest putting her in a longer term time out, as your postpartum recovery and bonding with baby needs to take priority.

I was not in your exact situation, but my father called me when I was in the ED after passing out while teaching at 34 weeks (heat related). My father didn’t care about my or my child’s health, instead he spent 20+ minutes on the phone trying to push me to see his wife who mistreated me in my teens and early 20s.

My heart rate went crazy, and I almost got admitted to L&D. I only didn’t because they were already full, and instead had to be observed in the ED for 6+ hours.”

Another user said, “I’m a retired nurse who worked in high risk OB. You can ask the nurses to not let her in. Where my DIL gave birth, the OB unit was locked. To get in, you had to be an approved visitor and have the staff buzz you in.

We always liked to see babies at 36 wks or more. But a baby born at 35 weeks is usually fine!

I hope you heal well, in a peaceful MIL-free delivery and postpartum.”

One more person added, “Information diet from now on. No news of your condition, no news that you’re leaving the hospital or not leaving the hospital, no news that you’re in labor, no news that baby is here until you’re home and ready to see her. She will overstep all the way.

Also, if she has a key, change the locks, if you don’t have a doorbell camera, get one. You can choose not to open the door or have an automated recording that you’re not receiving visitors just now and will call when it’s a suitable time.”