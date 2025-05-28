Pregnant Woman Breaks Several Bones, Entitled MIL Refuses to Let Her Recover in Peace
Some people have a gift for adding stress to already awful situations. You could be lying in a hospital bed, barely holding it together, and they’d still treat it like a casual hangout. And if that person is your mother-in-law? Buckle up — you’ve officially entered disaster territory.
Some people just seem to have a sixth sense for when you’re at your most vulnerable — and not in a good way. When you’re 35 weeks pregnant, in pain, and confined to a hospital bed, the last thing you need is someone barging in and making things worse. Unfortunately for this Redditor, that’s exactly what happened.
One angry and desperate woman posted on Reddit and shared her emotional story.
The woman shared, “Long story short, I’m 35 weeks pregnant and today was supposed to be my baby shower. We had to cancel it because last night, I fell down and broke my wrist & foot. I was brought to the hospital via ambulance and thankfully contractions stopped shortly after arriving at the hospital. Baby is fine, thankfully, but I’ll be in the hospital for the next couple of days for pain management and observation.”
The OP continues her story, explaining, “I felt so bad when my husband called to tell my SIL, but we really had no choice but to cancel, since I’m in the hospital. My SIL put SO much hard time and energy into planning the perfect shower. My SIL was amazing and called /texted everyone to say we needed to postpone the shower due to my accident. She also asked my husband right away if we needed anything and the answer was not at the moment, but thank you. She is super sweet.”
OP’s mother-in-law seemed to have forgotten about the existence of personal space and boundaries between people.
The OP shared, (Edited by Bright side), “MIL texted me and asked if she could stop by the hospital. I was trying to rest and didn’t see the text, she texted my husband. He very bluntly told her, ‘No, she needs rest. Please do not come.’
To my surprise and infuriation, MIL showed up in the 1-hour window when my husband ran home to let our dog out.”
The OP is raging about her MIL’s entitled behavior.
The woman shared, “I immediately told MIL that I was not up to having any visitors, her son told her so already and told her she needed to please leave. She ignored me and started talking over me, saying how awful this whole situation was, wanted to know why I was walking down the stairs in the middle of the night anyway, how it was so sad I needed to cancel the shower, etc.
Within a few minutes, I started having contractions again. Thankfully, a nurse came in and made MIL go into the hall. I told the nurse to please get rid of her and not let anyone in unless it’s my husband. She gladly obliged.
I am seething. MIL is a pro at crossing boundaries, but this one takes the cake. My husband was also livid when he returned to the hospital. He called MIL and let her have it, although I don’t know exactly what was said.”
Redditors rushed to the comments section to express their opinions about the infuriating family case.
One person wrote, “Focus on yourself and your health RN and let your spouse deal with MIL. I do suggest putting MIL on the no admittance list with the hospital, as the stress she caused likely aggravated the situation.
I would also suggest putting her in a longer term time out, as your postpartum recovery and bonding with baby needs to take priority.
I was not in your exact situation, but my father called me when I was in the ED after passing out while teaching at 34 weeks (heat related). My father didn’t care about my or my child’s health, instead he spent 20+ minutes on the phone trying to push me to see his wife who mistreated me in my teens and early 20s.
My heart rate went crazy, and I almost got admitted to L&D. I only didn’t because they were already full, and instead had to be observed in the ED for 6+ hours.”
Another user said, “I’m a retired nurse who worked in high risk OB. You can ask the nurses to not let her in. Where my DIL gave birth, the OB unit was locked. To get in, you had to be an approved visitor and have the staff buzz you in.
We always liked to see babies at 36 wks or more. But a baby born at 35 weeks is usually fine!
I hope you heal well, in a peaceful MIL-free delivery and postpartum.”
One more person added, “Information diet from now on. No news of your condition, no news that you’re leaving the hospital or not leaving the hospital, no news that you’re in labor, no news that baby is here until you’re home and ready to see her. She will overstep all the way.
Also, if she has a key, change the locks, if you don’t have a doorbell camera, get one. You can choose not to open the door or have an automated recording that you’re not receiving visitors just now and will call when it’s a suitable time.”
And here’s a story, shared by our devoted reader, Ava. The woman told us how she forgave her cheating husband, who was with another woman right when his wife was in the hospital, literally struggling for life. The woman found out about husband’s infidelity, but made a decision to give their relationship one more chance. And then, the nightmare ensued that Ava simply didn’t see coming, and their 12-year-old daughter was involved.