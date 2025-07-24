25 Times Thrift Shoppers Found Deals That Felt Like Winning the Lottery

Purchased this gorgeous glass stone necklace at my local thrift shop for $4.00 several years ago. The stones were absolutely gorgeous and I knew I had to have it! Almost left it behind with the cashier. Returned to my car with the necklace in hand and saw logos on both sides of the necklace. clasps...YSL! I Scoured the Internet could not find anything close to this necklace. Knowing I probably would never wear it and I needed the money I sold it on eBay almost immediately for like $325.00 (if I remember correctly). The lady who purchased it lived in France. I regret selling the necklace to this day because it was so gorgeous! About a year later I googled lens the necklace to find it listed for sale in France for like $800.00!

My stomach sank...I was a fool to part with it! She must have sold it due to not being listed any longer! I envy the person now wearing it!!!

Lesson learned not to move and sell rare jewelry so hastily! My loss!