Purchased this gorgeous glass stone necklace at my local thrift shop for $4.00 several years ago. The stones were absolutely gorgeous and I knew I had to have it! Almost left it behind with the cashier. Returned to my car with the necklace in hand and saw logos on both sides of the necklace. clasps...YSL! I Scoured the Internet could not find anything close to this necklace. Knowing I probably would never wear it and I needed the money I sold it on eBay almost immediately for like $325.00 (if I remember correctly). The lady who purchased it lived in France. I regret selling the necklace to this day because it was so gorgeous! About a year later I googled lens the necklace to find it listed for sale in France for like $800.00!
My stomach sank...I was a fool to part with it! She must have sold it due to not being listed any longer! I envy the person now wearing it!!!
Lesson learned not to move and sell rare jewelry so hastily! My loss!
25 Times Thrift Shoppers Found Deals That Felt Like Winning the Lottery
Thrift stores, secondhand shops, and flea markets are basically treasure troves, especially if you know where to look. Whether you’re hunting for vintage fashion, designer labels, quirky home gadgets, or hidden gems, there’s always something for everyone. And for those who browse with patience and a sharp eye, the rewards can be surprisingly valuable, just like these Redditors.
1. “These 1930s Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, I found for $8. Today, they are being shipped to the museum in Italy!”
2. “Found my wedding dress at a flea market.”
3. “I opened it, and there was a surprise.”
- This is a Northern Electric Deco-Tel Rotary Telephone, a vintage executive desk phone from the 1970s. Elvis had one. It was made decorative so it could be closed and stay on the desk without looking like a phone on the desk. © GalegoBaiano / Reddit
4. “My girlfriend found this ring with a stamp at a thrift shop and immediately knew she had to get it.”
- My girlfriend found this ring marked at $50 and figured it was worth the money. The teller was busy texting and rang it up as costume jewelry. Thanks bro, $14k for $3! © Forward-Trainer119 / Reddit
5. “For $3, I’m the proud owner of the coolest piece of flimsy 1980s plastic I’ve ever seen.”
6. “Finally found the right accent table.”
- I think the stand is upside down here, I feel like the wheat head bits should probably be at the top. © Dragon_scrapbooker / Reddit
7. “As soon as I saw this mug in the thrift store, I knew immediately that it was exactly what I needed.”
- “It felt like it was exactly what I was looking for. It’s perfect and makes me happy every day. Then my father passed away and I started going through his things. And I found a picture of my mom holding this exact mug, and I was 4 years old taking the photo.” © NeoToronto / Reddit
8. “One of my most recent fav finds. Makes a good door stop and window watching buddy, for my cat.”
9. “I got this Hermès scarf very inexpensively.”
10. “My best thrift find of all time is a coffee table from Michael Taylor.”
- “It was a little scuffed, but I sanded it down carefully, polished it up. Now I can’t decide whether to sell it or keep it.” © mrhasselblad / Reddit
11. “Not every day you see a chain mail dress in the thrift shop.”
12. “Guys, I’m still in shock! They’re my size, practically brand new, not even a trace of wear on the soles.”
13. “I got a Louis Vuitton suitcase.”
14. “A flea market find: an 1885 Longines wall clock. It still works.”
15. “Never in my life did I expect to find a fully functioning Audio Technica AT-LP120 turntable at goodwill for $30!”
16. “Picked up this Glass Duck for $10 at a Goodwill and found out it was handmade by renowned glassblowing artist Bryce Dimitruk.”
17. “I can’t wait for my husband to come home and discover this hanging in the house.”
- Too cute! Do you have any smelling salts handy? © Where-the-Blows / Reddit
18. “Somehow I found the matching mask 5 years later at a different thrift store in the same city. Comedy and Tragedy are finally reunited.”
- I love this! Did your face resemble the new mask when you found it?! No_Application_8698 / Reddit
19. “I bought a secondhand dress, shortened it a bit, and it became the dress of my dreams.”
20. “Found the perfect kitten throne at a thrift shop.”
- Went out looking for outside decorations, and found this little beauty in great condition for 15 bucks. I always get excited when I find cool props for taking pictures of foster kittens, but this is the best one yet! Best part was when I brought the babies down to take pictures, all 3 kittens loved the throne and required zero wrangling to take pictures. © k****shibby / Reddit
- How dare you mention three kittens and then only show us two of them?? Disgraceful. (Also great find!) ilbaritz / Reddit
21. “Found a hamburger phone at Goodwill today.”
- This amusing, useless, weird thing is the epitome of 1980s culture. I love it because it doesn’t matter. Heady_Mariner / Reddit
22. “I...uhh, it is a pasta spoon.”
- I Google Lens’ed it right in the store when I found it in the kitchen department. There is a whole series of utensils with this type of handles. It is called EGO by Steffen Schmelling. He knew what he was doing. It’s used to scoop out spaghetti. © Connect_Rhubarb395 / Reddit
23. “Bought a real solid gold Swiss watch in a thrift shop, it was in a drawer with a bunch of other watches.”
- In absolute shock! I found an authentic, vintage Swiss watch for $1. Took it for valuation, and got a very rough estimate worth over $1,000! © JuliusVinaigrette / Reddit
24. “Creepy cute spice shakers from the 50s. My boyfriend said I have to hide them until I sell them!”
- Tuck them into his underwear drawer at random intervals for the rest of your lives. rednotd*** / Reddit
25. “Found a PS5! It works perfectly. Got it for the insane price of $8.99!”
Here are some more lucky thrift store finds, and the people who managed to make these steal deals.
