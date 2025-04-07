I Won’t Give Up My Dreams Just Because My Grandson Needs Me

The woman went on to tell what had happened to her and her family as follows:

"A week later, Matt, his dad, showed up at my door. I wasn’t expecting him. His face showed no anger or blame, only despair. My heart skipped a beat, and for a moment I wondered if something had changed, if what had happened to Peter had made him think, if he would finally understand what my life had been, all that I had sacrificed for him and his brothers. Maybe he would finally ask for my forgiveness. Maybe he was there to acknowledge that I had failed, that I had not done well in the past. But no.



With his eyes downcast and his voice broken, he said: ’I need your help. Peter needs an operation, but we don’t have the money. My sister told me you were saving up for a trip and... well, I need to borrow the money.’



The words hit me like a ton of bricks. I couldn’t react at first, just stared at him, unable to comprehend what he had just said. Matt just came to ask me for money for that. A knot tightened in my stomach. Everything I had dreamed of, everything I had fought for for so many years, was now on the table. As if it was worthless. As if my life of sacrifice, of depriving myself of everything, of not allowing myself a single luxury to give them the best, was reduced to a simple transaction. My hands trembled. A deep pain coursed through my insides, a feeling so bitter that it was hard to even breathe.



’Is that all you came here for? Just to ask me for money?’ I shouted, unable to hold back my tears.



’What happened with your mother? What happened with the woman who gave you everything? Now you ask me for what you never gave me in your whole life?’ The words came out of my mouth like a cry of desperation. Anger and pain mixed in my chest and I couldn’t even control what I was saying. How many more sacrifices did I have to make for him, for them? Was there nothing left of me?



’I’ve been saving for this trip for years,’ I said. ’It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted for myself. For the first time in my life I want to do something for myself. What about my dreams Matt, what about what I want!’"