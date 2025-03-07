Cameron Diaz Returns After a Decade, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About One Thing

Cameron Diaz, 52, is officially “Back in Action”—both on screen and in Hollywood.

Her new Netflix film, Back in Action, marks her return to acting after a decade, and according to Diaz, Jamie Foxx played a major role in bringing her back.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she shared, “I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything. Not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”

Diaz had nothing but praise for her co-star, saying, “If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business.”

Grateful for the opportunity, she reflected on her return, adding, “It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do. That the door was even open for me after a decade was amazing.”