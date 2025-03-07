Cameron Diaz Returns After a Decade, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About One Thing
After a decade away from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz is making a highly anticipated comeback—and fans can’t get enough of it.
Cameron Diaz found the perfect reason to return to acting.
Cameron Diaz, 52, is officially “Back in Action”—both on screen and in Hollywood.
Her new Netflix film, Back in Action, marks her return to acting after a decade, and according to Diaz, Jamie Foxx played a major role in bringing her back.
During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she shared, “I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything. Not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.”
Diaz had nothing but praise for her co-star, saying, “If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business.”
Grateful for the opportunity, she reflected on her return, adding, “It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do. That the door was even open for me after a decade was amazing.”
Fans expressed their delight and admiration for her natural appearance.
One Reddit user commented, "I genuinely love that you can see her wrinkles. It’s so refreshing."
Another one pointed, "She looks exactly like herself, just a smidge older. Love it. Cameron, you’re as gorgeous as ever!"
Users are noticing all her wrinkles and love that her face can still express emotions, something they feel is becoming rare in Hollywood. Many appreciate that she hasn’t gone the route of excessive cosmetic procedures, saying it’s refreshing to see someone age naturally in the industry.
There’s a lot of admiration for how radiant and confident she appears, with some pointing out that her expressive face makes her even more beautiful.
Despite minor critiques, fans are celebrating her return, embracing the way she has aged gracefully.
Cameron Diaz returns to Fashion Week after 13 years.
Cameron Diaz, 52, made her last Fashion Week appearance in January 2012 at Paris Fashion Week, where she sat front row at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2012 Haute-Couture show, wearing a lacy white dress and sporting a much shorter haircut. Now, she is back.
She originally stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her family—husband of 10 years Benji Madden, daughter Raddix, 5, and son Cardinal, almost 1.
"You're a different person after you have children, after marriage, after building a life," she told. "Everything changes, your whole perspective, your whole world, your understanding of it. For me, I never made a movie before with a family. So, all of the boxes change that need to be checked off. That's the most important, and then everything else has to line up to support that."
Recently, Selena Gomez also returned to the red carpet with a noticeable transformation.
"She Got Filler and a Jaw Implant," Selena Gomez’s New Look Sparks Fan Speculation